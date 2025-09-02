Nasdaq-Listed ETHZilla to Move $100M in Ethereum Into EtherFi Restaking Push

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/02 22:19
NEAR
NEAR$2.378+1.40%
Movement
MOVE$0.1171-0.59%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001634+5.48%
EPNS
PUSH$0.0365+2.04%
Core DAO
CORE$0.427-0.30%

TLDR:

  • ETHZilla confirmed it will allocate $100M in ETH to EtherFi, entering DeFi treasury management for the first time.
  • The company currently holds 102,246 ETH, valued near $456M, with an average acquisition cost of $3,948.72.
  • EtherFi was selected for its ability to provide extra yield while reinforcing Ethereum’s core security through restaking.
  • ETHZilla recently canceled 1.3M shares tied to Elray Resources, reducing outstanding stock to about 166.6M shares.

ETHZilla is making a move that puts it squarely inside decentralized finance. The Nasdaq-listed company announced it will allocate $100 million worth of Ethereum into EtherFi, a liquid restaking protocol. 

The decision is aimed at strengthening treasury performance through higher on-chain yields. This deployment also marks ETHZilla’s first official step into DeFi integration. The announcement was shared through a press release and reposted by Wu Blockchain on X.

ETHZilla Treasury Expands With Ethereum Restaking

ETHZilla reported it holds 102,246 ETH as of August 31, equal to about $456 million at current market value. The company acquired its position at an average price of $3,948.72 per token. From this reserve, $100 million worth of ETH will now be directed toward EtherFi.

The plan is designed to bring incremental returns beyond standard staking rewards. 

Executives explained that liquid restaking allows treasury managers to earn while contributing to Ethereum’s network security. The move also provides ETHZilla with a structured entry point into decentralized finance protocols.

Company leadership described the allocation as an evolution in its treasury strategy. The firm believes the EtherFi partnership will blend asset growth with responsible management. This sets a precedent for how traditional firms may interact with blockchain-based financial tools.

Mike Silagadze, EtherFi’s founder, commented that institutional engagement like ETHZilla’s demonstrates broader trust in decentralized models. He added the partnership reflects growing demand for yield options that align with blockchain infrastructure.

ETHZilla Balance Sheet and Share Update

ETHZilla also shared updated treasury data. Over the last three weeks of August, the company raised additional capital through ATM share issuance. Balances grew from 82,200 ETH on August 17 to more than 102,200 ETH by month’s end.

The firm disclosed $221 million in cash equivalents alongside its crypto reserves. It also completed a settlement with Elray Resources, canceling 1.3 million shares in exchange for $1 million. The result leaves ETHZilla with about 166.6 million shares outstanding.

Executives stated the company will continue providing regular updates on treasury activity. Future press releases and regulatory filings are expected to include details of on-chain yield strategies. This confirms that EtherFi is the first of several DeFi partnerships ETHZilla intends to pursue.

The $100 million ETH allocation signals ETHZilla’s transition from holding crypto passively to deploying it actively. For Ethereum, it highlights how liquid restaking protocols are drawing participation from publicly traded firms.

The post Nasdaq-Listed ETHZilla to Move $100M in Ethereum Into EtherFi Restaking Push appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

As the crypto market navigates a period of consolidation, many traders have their charts focused on XRP. The veteran altcoin is being closely watched for a decisive move, with some analysts cautioning a bearish retest could be in the cards. While XRP holders wait in anticipation, a different kind of story is unfolding in the [...] The post Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High appeared first on Blockonomi.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005848+2.16%
Movement
MOVE$0.1171-0.67%
XRP
XRP$2.7984+1.88%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:15
Partager
Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

TLDR: Yunfeng Financial Group purchased 10,000 ETH worth $44M from internal cash reserves. The Ethereum investment supports Web3 growth, RWA tokenization, and client financial autonomy. ETH inclusion allows Yunfeng to explore new models in insurance and digital asset innovation. Company will monitor market and regulatory changes to adjust strategic reserve assets as needed. Yunfeng Financial [...] The post Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push appeared first on Blockonomi.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03651+1.92%
Mind-AI
MA$0.0005528+5.23%
Ethereum
ETH$4,301.39-1.23%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:03
Partager
Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to Jinshi, many prominent economists have voiced their support for Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, following President Trump's move to fire her over allegations of mortgage fraud. Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter supporting Cook, arguing that the bar for removing a Fed governor is high and that elected officials should avoid actions and rhetoric that undermine the Fed's independence. The letter, published on Tuesday, was signed by Nobel laureates Claudia Goldin and Paul Romer, Christina Romer, former Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Obama, and Trevon Logan, a professor at Ohio State University and a co-author of a paper with Cook.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.339-0.84%
Movement
MOVE$0.1171-0.67%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.011375-1.91%
Partager
PANews2025/09/02 23:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Sonic Labs Enters U.S. Markets with $150 Million Token Plan and ETF Launch