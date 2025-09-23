Nasdaq-listed DeFi Development Corp partners with Fragmetric Labs to launch South Korea’s first Solana treasury, boosting regional adoption. DeFi Development Corp (DFDV), a Nasdaq-listed firm, has partnered with Solana-based liquid staking platform Fragmetric Labs to launch South Korea’s first Solana (SOL) treasury. This announcement comes as part of their strategy to expand their footprint in […] The post Nasdaq-Listed Firm Introduces South Korea’s First SOL Treasury appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Nasdaq-listed DeFi Development Corp partners with Fragmetric Labs to launch South Korea’s first Solana treasury, boosting regional adoption. DeFi Development Corp (DFDV), a Nasdaq-listed firm, has partnered with Solana-based liquid staking platform Fragmetric Labs to launch South Korea’s first Solana (SOL) treasury. This announcement comes as part of their strategy to expand their footprint in […] The post Nasdaq-Listed Firm Introduces South Korea’s First SOL Treasury appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Nasdaq-Listed Firm Introduces South Korea’s First SOL Treasury

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/23 03:30
Solana
SOL$220.17-7.08%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001714-6.28%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01956-11.45%
Particl
PART$0.197-2.90%

Nasdaq-listed DeFi Development Corp partners with Fragmetric Labs to launch South Korea’s first Solana treasury, boosting regional adoption.

DeFi Development Corp (DFDV), a Nasdaq-listed firm, has partnered with Solana-based liquid staking platform Fragmetric Labs to launch South Korea’s first Solana (SOL) treasury. This announcement comes as part of their strategy to expand their footprint in the digital asset treasury space, marking a significant move for the Solana ecosystem in South Korea. The partnership aims to acquire a publicly listed Korean company and establish a corporate Solana treasury.

A Strategic Partnership to Launch South Korea’s First SOL Treasury

DFDV and Fragmetric Labs will work together to establish South Korea’s first corporate Solana treasury. The announcement was made during the Solana Oriental event, part of the Korea Blockchain Week on September 22. According to sources close to the deal, the two firms are in talks to acquire a publicly listed Korean company to house the treasury.

DeFi Development Corp is already the second-largest holder of Solana in corporate treasuries. The company’s partnership with Fragmetric Labs seeks to further strengthen Solana’s presence in Asia. This move reflects a broader effort to expand the Solana ecosystem and increase corporate adoption of SOL in the region.

DeFi Development Corp’s Expanding Role in the Solana Ecosystem

DFDV has been active in building its Solana holdings, with recent moves including investments in other digital asset treasuries (DATs). The firm has also been working on its Treasury Accelerator, which aims to help fuel the growth of digital asset treasuries globally. As part of its ongoing expansion, DeFi Development Corp has invested $22.88 million in Flora Growth, a Nasdaq-listed cannabis firm, which will now rebrand as ZeroStack to focus on accumulating Solana.

DFDV’s total holdings now include 2,095,748 SOL, valued at nearly $500 million. The firm recently added 62,745 SOL to its portfolio. This ongoing accumulation of SOL aligns with DeFi Development Corp’s strategy to bolster Solana’s adoption and provide further liquidity for the blockchain.

SOL Price Declines While FRAG Token Gains

Despite the positive news surrounding Solana’s treasury launch, the price of SOL has seen a significant drop. It tumbled over 7%, reaching a low of $220 amid broader market declines. In contrast, Fragmetric Labs’ governance token, FRAG, saw an increase of over 2% during the same period. The rise in FRAG’s price is seen as a sign of growing interest in the project, with trading volume spiking by 161% in the last 24 hours.

Crypto analyst Kaleo, known for his predictions on Solana, has suggested that the total value of the Solana treasury could exceed $4.3 billion. He also indicated that SOL might see a breakout, forecasting a price rise to $1,000 in the near future, despite the current price struggles.

The post Nasdaq-Listed Firm Introduces South Korea’s First SOL Treasury appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

The post Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talks to reporters following the regular Federal Open Market Committee meetings at the Fed on July 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images The Federal Reserve is projecting only one rate cut in 2026, fewer than expected, according to its median projection. The central bank’s so-called dot plot, which shows 19 individual members’ expectations anonymously, indicated a median estimate of 3.4% for the federal funds rate at the end of 2026. That compares to a median estimate of 3.6% for the end of this year following two expected cuts on top of Wednesday’s reduction. A single quarter-point reduction next year is significantly more conservative than current market pricing. Traders are currently pricing in at two to three more rate cuts next year, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, updated shortly after the decision. The gauge uses prices on 30-day fed funds futures contracts to determine market-implied odds for rate moves. Here are the Fed’s latest targets from 19 FOMC members, both voters and nonvoters: Zoom In IconArrows pointing outwards The forecasts, however, showed a large difference of opinion with two voting members seeing as many as four cuts. Three officials penciled in three rate reductions next year. “Next year’s dot plot is a mosaic of different perspectives and is an accurate reflection of a confusing economic outlook, muddied by labor supply shifts, data measurement concerns, and government policy upheaval and uncertainty,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management. The central bank has two policy meetings left for the year, one in October and one in December. Economic projections from the Fed saw slightly faster economic growth in 2026 than was projected in June, while the outlook for inflation was updated modestly higher for next year. There’s a lot of uncertainty…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08449-4.11%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017383-2.75%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:59
Partager
Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Argentina’s economic storm shows no signs of easing. The peso is in a tailspin, investor confidence is evaporating, and President Javier Milei’s credibility is fraying after a bruising election setback. Into this crisis steps Washington, offering a financial backstop. But while Wall Street might breathe easier, the Bitcoin crowd isn’t buying it.
Threshold
T$0.01538-5.58%
Union
U$0.010423-15.73%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01534-4.89%
Partager
Brave Newcoin2025/09/23 03:30
Partager
Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

Bloomberg exposes Crypto.com’s 2023 user data leak. The perpetrators used phishing to access employee accounts, compromising privacy. A data breach that occurred in 2023 at Crypto.com compromised the personal information of its users, according to a disclosure by Bloomberg.  The hacking was planned by a well-known hacker organization known as Scattered Spider.  This team was […] The post Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017383-2.75%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01954-14.74%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000561-9.36%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/23 03:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

Price Predictions 9/22: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL, DOGE, ADA

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds