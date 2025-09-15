Nasdaq-listed Forward Industries Buys 6.8M SOL for $1.58B

Nasdaq-listed Forward Industries, Inc., a company traditionally focused on designing and manufacturing medical and technology products, has made a significant investment in the cryptocurrency market by purchasing a staggering $1.58 billion worth of Solana (SOL) coins. 

Forward Industries disclosed its latest acquisition in a press release today. The company aims to leverage Solana’s speed and efficiency, which make it a leading platform for decentralized applications.

Record-Breaking Solana Acquisition

Forward Industries’ significant investment comes on the heels of a successful $1.65 billion round of funding known as private investment in public equity (PIPE), which aided the company’s purchase of 6,822,000 SOL at an average price of $232 each. Notably, this is highest single purchase of SOL ever recorded by a treasury firm.

The company financed the purchase through a PIPE deal, utilizing a combination of cash and stablecoins. Notable contributors to the funding include Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital, who together invested over $300 million. They are also expected to offer strategic support as Forward Industries starts this new project.

The deal also received support from well-known investors, including Bitwise Asset Management, Borderless Capital, and SkyBridge Capital, with Galaxy Digital overseeing the entire transaction. The investment shows that institutional investors have strong confidence in the company. 

Strategic Position in the Solana Ecosystem

The latest strategic purchase has made Forward Industries the largest public holder of Solana coins. It has surpassed other companies, such as DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) and Upexi (UPXI). As a result of this purchase, public companies now hold more than $1.4 billion in Solana tokens, indicating a growing interest in this notable blockchain technology. 

Meanwhile, Forward Industries plans to actively make its mark in staking, lending, and the broader world of decentralized finance (DeFi). This sets it apart from competitors that take a more passive approach to investing in cryptocurrency. The company plans to utilize its remaining funds to acquire additional SOL and refine its blockchain strategy. 

However, as excitement grows over Solana’s support from major institutional investors, crypto enthusiasts react with some optimistic, while others are concerned about the future of decentralization on the platform. Solana holds the 6th rank on CoinMarketCap, with a market capitalization of $ 127.72 billion. Its current price hovers around $234.14, supported by a 24-hour trading volume of $10.66 billion. 

