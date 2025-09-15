Nasdaq-listed Helius announces $500M funding for Solana treasury

Helius will also explore staking and lending opportunities to further leverage its SOL treasury, which it plans to build up over the next 24 months.

Nasdaq-listed Helius Medical Technologies is launching a $500 million corporate treasury reserve built around Solana, making it one of the largest Solana-focused treasury initiatives to date.

The company announced Monday that it priced an oversubscribed private investment in public equity (PIPE) offering of common stock at $6.88 per share, along with stapled warrants exercisable at $10.12 for three years. The deal includes $500 million in equity and up to $750 million in warrants, assuming full exercise.

Helius said it will use the net proceeds of the offering to establish a crypto treasury strategy with the Solana (SOL) token as its main reserve asset. The company said it will “significantly scale holdings over the next 12-24 months via best-in-class capital markets program incorporating ATM sales and other proven strategies.”

