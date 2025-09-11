Nasdaq Welcomes FIGR, $787M IPO Draws Heavy Investor Demand

TLDR :

FIGR IPO raised $787M, upsizing to 35.8M shares priced $20–22 each.

Valuation climbed to $4.66B, well above initial $4.1B goal.

Figure turned $29M profit in first half of 2025 after last year’s $13M loss.

Circle’s IPO helped boost demand for crypto‑related public offerings.

Crypto investors have a new stock to watch. Figure Technologies launched its Nasdaq debut under ticker FIGR and raised roughly $787 million.

The deal priced higher than early estimates after demand surged. It comes right after Circle’s IPO, which helped set the tone for crypto listings. FIGR now enters public markets as investors look for fresh crypto exposure.

FIGR IPO Details and Crypto Stock Demand

Reuters reported that Figure boosted its share sale to 35.8 million shares and raised the price range to $20–22 per share. That put its valuation near $4.66 billion, higher than its earlier $4.1 billion target. The decision followed strong interest from both retail and institutional buyers.

Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, and Bank of America led the underwriting. Duquesne Family Office, run by billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller, indicated interest in $50 million worth of stock.

FIGR shares are set to start trading on Nasdaq this week, with traders watching whether momentum continues once the opening bell rings.

Figure reported $29 million profit in the first half of 2025, a sharp turnaround from a $13 million loss last year. The company says it can approve home equity loans in about 10 days compared to an industry average of more than 40. This operational speed has been one of its selling points as it expands its lending platform.

Market observers said Circle’s successful IPO earlier this year created a stronger backdrop for FIGR’s offering. Crypto-related companies have drawn attention as investors look for exposure beyond tokens.

FIGR’s Outlook and What Investors Are Watching

The market now turns to FIGR’s trading debut and performance in coming quarters. Investors will monitor profitability and loan growth as key metrics. Crypto‑lending services remain competitive, and execution will matter in keeping share price stable.

Valuation puts pressure on the firm to deliver consistent growth. Regulatory clarity in the U.S. and abroad could influence operations and stock performance. FIGR’s ability to keep underwriting loans quickly while maintaining margins will be closely watched.

Analysts said FIGR’s IPO shows strong risk appetite for crypto‑aligned fintech companies. With shares pricing at the top of the range, the first trading sessions will be critical for gauging investor confidence.

