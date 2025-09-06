Nasdaq’s Listing Overhaul Could Raise the Bar for Crypto Treasuries

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 21:02
MyShell Token
SHELL$0.114-1.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0991+4.53%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016952+7.61%
Edge
EDGE$0.37605-6.37%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002528-0.94%
FC Barcelona FT
BAR$1.124-0.08%

Nasdaq’s newly proposed listing rules may give established digital asset treasury firms an edge, while raising new barriers for smaller players looking to incorporate cryptocurrencies into their balance sheets.

The changes, announced Wednesday, include lifting the minimum public float to $15 million and fast-tracking delistings for companies that fall out of compliance.

According to Brandon Ferrick, general counsel at Web3 infrastructure company Douro Labs, the proposed changes are unlikely to hurt well-managed digital asset treasury firms. Instead, they give stronger players a trading premium.

“You can expect the best names to trade at a premium because the weaker performing firms will be washed out. This effectively puts an mNAV premium on high-quality DATs,” Ferrick told Cointelegraph.

A DAT is a digital asset treasury company. A multiple of net asset value, or mNAV, is the market’s value of a company relative to its digital asset holdings.

The proposed listing standards feature three key updates: a $15 million public minimum float for new listings, an acceleration of delisting companies that have “compliance deficiency” or a market value below $5 million, and a $25 million minimum public-offering proceeds requirement “for new listings of companies principally operating in China.”

The proposed $15 million minimum float could have unintended consequences, according to Ferrick, making shell companies more expensive and effectively raising the barrier to entry for new issuers.

“The [shell companies] will become more expensive […] which means that the barrier to entry was just raised.”

A shell company is a legal entity with little to no active operations, often used for purposes such as venture capital deals, asset management, or corporate restructuring. A common type of shell company is the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which is created to raise funds and later merge with or acquire another firm. SPACs and other shell entities have been largely used in business deals involving digital asset treasuries.

Nasdaq-listed companies’ corporate governance requirements. Source: Nasdaq

“Nasdaq is submitting the proposed rules to the SEC for review and, if approved, is proposing to implement the changes to the initial listing requirements promptly,” the exchange said in a statement.

Nasdaq is one of the biggest stock exchanges worldwide, with a dominant presence in options and tech stocks trading. As of August 2025, the exchange listed 3,324 companies in the US and handled more than 49 billion equity shares in monthly trading volume.

Nasdaq rules generally require companies to seek shareholder approval before issuing new securities tied to major acquisitions, equity compensation, a change of control, or a sale representing 20% or more of shares below market price, according to the exchange’s listing center.

Magazine: How Ethereum treasury companies could spark ‘DeFi Summer 2.0’

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/nasdaq-listing-overhaul-shell-companies-crypto-treasuries?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened retaliatory actions against the EU after issuing Google a $3.5 billion fine.
Union
U$0.0094-6.74%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.304-0.27%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11217-2.20%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 21:42
Partager
Arizona Senate revives Bitcoin reserve bill after reconsideration vote

Arizona Senate revives Bitcoin reserve bill after reconsideration vote

The Arizona Senate has voted to revive House Bill 2324, a Bitcoin reserve bill that initially failed in the House.
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014314-4.88%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 12:00
Partager
Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

In a recent discourse, new insights challenge the widely held belief that Bitcoin could peak by the end of this year. An intriguing analysis by PlanC equates the expectation of Bitcoin hitting a market cycle high in the fourth quarter to the improbability of consistently winning a coin toss.Continue Reading:Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/06 21:08
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

Arizona Senate revives Bitcoin reserve bill after reconsideration vote

Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026