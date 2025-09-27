The post Nate Geraci: Multiple Firms File Spot Solana ETF Updates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Nate Geraci: Multiple Firms File Spot Solana ETF Updates appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Leading asset managers including Franklin, Fidelity, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, VanEck, and Canary have filed new amendments for spot Solana ETFs that include staking rewards. Nate Geraci, CEO of The ETF Store, predicts SEC approval could come within the next two weeks, following the positive reception of earlier Solana staking ETFs. This development represents a major milestone, giving investors the opportunity to earn staking income alongside potential price appreciation. The upcoming weeks could be a pivotal moment for crypto ETF markets. Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/nate-geraci-multiple-firms-file-spot-solana-etf-updates/ The post Nate Geraci: Multiple Firms File Spot Solana ETF Updates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Nate Geraci: Multiple Firms File Spot Solana ETF Updates appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Leading asset managers including Franklin, Fidelity, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, VanEck, and Canary have filed new amendments for spot Solana ETFs that include staking rewards. Nate Geraci, CEO of The ETF Store, predicts SEC approval could come within the next two weeks, following the positive reception of earlier Solana staking ETFs. This development represents a major milestone, giving investors the opportunity to earn staking income alongside potential price appreciation. The upcoming weeks could be a pivotal moment for crypto ETF markets. Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/nate-geraci-multiple-firms-file-spot-solana-etf-updates/