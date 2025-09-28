Nation-state Bitcoin adoption to enter 'suddenly' phase soon: Samson Mow

Nation-state Bitcoin adoption is at the “tail end" of the gradual stage and entering "the beginning phases of suddenly," Jan3 founder Samson Mow said.

An increasing number of countries are preparing to ramp up Bitcoin adoption after moving past the initial skepticism, according to Jan3 founder Samson Mow.

“I think we’re on the tail end of gradually, and we’re at the beginning phases of suddenly,” Mow told Danny Knowles on the What Bitcoin Did podcast published on YouTube on Saturday.

“These things happen very quickly,” Mow said, referring to the potential for more countries to adopt a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. “It’s like literally gradually then suddenly,” he said, adding:

