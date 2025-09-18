Native FLR now available for spot trading on Hyperliquid, powered by LayerZero OFT

PANews reported on September 18 that according to official news, native FLR has been launched for spot trading on the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid. This listing was achieved through LayerZero's Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) standard and with the help of Stargate bridge.
Users can directly deposit native FLR (non-wrapped), eliminating unblocking gas costs and offering a streamlined deposit/withdrawal process. FLR has been deployed on HyperCore as a HIP-1 asset. The FLR/USDC market has been registered, and will be expanded to stablecoin pairs such as USDT and USDH in the future. The on-chain order book-based matching mechanism results in smaller spreads and lower implied costs, improving on-chain transaction execution efficiency.
