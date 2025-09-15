Native Markets Wins Hyperliquid's USDH Stablecoin Contract

Par : Blockhead
2025/09/15 13:00
Native Markets Wins Hyperliquid's USDH Stablecoin Contract

Native Markets has secured the USDH ticker on Hyperliquid following the decentralized exchange's unprecedented validator vote, positioning the company to launch what could become a significant stablecoin within the rapidly growing ecosystem.

The victory concludes a competitive process that saw major stablecoin issuers, including Ethena Labs, Paxos, Frax Finance, Sky Ecosystem and others, submit proposals for the lucrative contract. Native Markets had emerged as the frontrunner in prediction markets leading up to the September 14 decision.

Native Markets plans to deploy USDH HIP-1 alongside its ERC-20 contract in the coming days, founder max.hl announced on X. The launch will begin with a capped testing phase limiting minting and redemption to $800 per transaction before introducing the USDH/USDC spot order book and scaling to full operations.

The company's winning proposal centered on an issuer-agnostic approach via Bridge, differentiating it from competitors that offered traditional fiat-backed or collateralized debt position models. Native Markets had positioned its solution as providing flexibility while maintaining compliance standards.

The USDH contract represents access to an estimated $220 million in annual revenue streams, with analysts projecting the stablecoin could capture significant market share within Hyperliquid's ecosystem. The platform currently relies heavily on Coinbase's USDC and views the native stablecoin as essential for reducing external dependencies.

Hyperliquid's validator-driven selection process marked an unprecedented democratization of stablecoin governance, allowing the platform's stakeholders to directly choose their preferred issuer rather than relying on centralized decision-making.

The competition attracted significant attention from both traditional financial institutions and DeFi protocols, with proposals ranging from Ethena's 95% revenue sharing commitment to Paxos's emphasis on regulatory compliance and enterprise infrastructure. Each contender offered various combinations of liquidity commitments, revenue-sharing arrangements, and ecosystem incentives.

Native Markets' victory represents a notable outcome for a less established player competing against industry giants. The company will now need to execute on its deployment timeline while demonstrating the technical capabilities and compliance standards that convinced Hyperliquid validators.

Stay ahead of the curve. Join the Blockhead community on Telegram @blockheadco
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the &quot;norm.&quot;
MAY
MAY$0.0453-5.58%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 15:53
Partager
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $116,000 While Altcoins See Mixed Action

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $116,000 While Altcoins See Mixed Action

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 15. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Moonveil
MORE$0.09505-1.27%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01883-2.48%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/15 12:40
Partager
China’s economy lost momentum in August

China’s economy lost momentum in August

China’s economy lost momentum for another month in a row, with fresh data showing a deeper-than-expected slowdown and a sharp pullback in investment. The figures raise the odds that Beijing will add support to keep growth on course for its target, increasing the chance authorities will deploy extra steps to steady activity. The National Bureau […]
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 13:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $116,000 While Altcoins See Mixed Action

China’s economy lost momentum in August

Nemo Protocol Launches Debt Token Program to Provide Funds to $2.6 Million Vulnerability Victims

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure