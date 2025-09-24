Native USDC & CCTP V2 Land on Plume to Supercharge Institutional RWA Adoption

Plume, the real-world asset (RWA) focused blockchain, has gone a step further toward institutional readiness: native USDC and Circle’s Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) V2 are now live on the network, opening a direct, regulated dollar corridor for tokenized assets and cross-chain settlement.
Plume bills itself as a purpose-built RWA chain with fast finality and full EVM compatibility, aimed squarely at helping institutions and developers move traditional financial assets onchain. The network already hosts a rapidly growing ecosystem, the launch brief notes Plume supports over 200K RWA holders and 200+ apps and protocols, and the addition of native USDC is intended to serve as a trusted on-chain settlement rail for those participants.
Native USDC on Plume gives institutions a regulated, fully reserved digital dollar that’s redeemable 1:1 for U.S. dollars and integrates with institutional on/off-ramps such as Circle Mint for eligible users. For developers, the token plugs directly into existing Plume apps without the friction of wrapped or bridged variants, enabling richer onchain products and cleaner bookkeeping for tokenized exposures.
CCTP V2, the upgrade to Circle’s cross-chain transfer tool, adds another layer of functionality by enabling secure, capital-efficient 1:1 transfers of native USDC between Plume and the dozen-plus blockchains CCTP supports. That unlocks faster cross-chain onboarding, swaps, treasury rebalancing, and multi-chain liquidity strategies that RWA and DeFi teams can immediately leverage.
Industry players and builders are already mapping out near-term use cases. Native USDC can act as a settlement layer for tokenized assets, institutional vaults could collateralize RWAs with USDC and settle positions on chains like Plume, while liquidity routing and markets infrastructure (for example, Grove, Centrifuge, Nest-style vaults, or marketplace protocols) handle distribution and trading. Multichain distribution via CCTP V2 means apps such as market-makers and lending protocols can pull cross-chain liquidity into Plume without relying on wrapped tokens.
Observers say the integration extends regulated stablecoin settlement to a broader set of institutional workflows, from private credit and carbon markets to treasury management for enterprises looking to onchain-enable their balance sheets. Circle Mint and streamlined onboarding tools aim to lower barriers for institutions to hold and transact in USDC on Plume, broadening the chain’s addressable market.
Plume today also hosts bridged USDC (labeled as USDC.e via Stargate). The team says the Stargate bridge will continue to operate normally and that bridged balances will remain labeled “USDC.e” across explorers and apps. Plume plans a gradual migration path and will work with ecosystem apps to move users and liquidity from bridged tokens to native USDC over time; developers can consult the migration guide for implementation options.
Businesses looking to move fiat into USDC on Plume can apply for a Circle Mint account; individuals and smaller institutions can acquire USDC via existing onramps listed at USDC.com. Developers can begin integrating immediately using Plume’s developer documentation and open-source USDC tooling to build apps that leverage the new native token and CCTP V2 rails.
The arrival of native USDC and CCTP V2 on Plume tightens the bridge between regulated dollar liquidity and tokenized real-world assets. For a blockchain positioning itself as a hub for institutional RWAFi, the move reduces settlement friction, improves capital efficiency across chains, and gives builders a clearer path to create compliant, dollar-denominated products onchain.