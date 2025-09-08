Nayib Bukele buys 21 Bitcoin to honor El Salvador anniversary

El Salvador has added 21 Bitcoin to its national holdings in a symbolic move to celebrate the fourth anniversary of adopting Bitcoin as legal tender.

President Nayib Bukele disclosed the purchase in a Sept. 7 post on X, noting that the acquisition coincided with “Bitcoin Day,” when the country formally approved the crypto in 2021.

With this addition, El Salvador’s Bitcoin treasury now stands at 6,313 BTC, worth more than $701 million according to government figures.

According to Dropstab data, the Central American country has invested $300 million to fund these acquisitions, yielding an unrealized profit of more than $400 million.

Meanwhile, this transaction was less about market positioning and more about symbolism.

By marking the anniversary with another Bitcoin buy, Bukele reinforced his government’s commitment to a policy that has defined his administration’s economic identity.

El Salvador’s Bitcoin embrace

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Office highlighted the progress made since the landmark decision in 2021.

Officials pointed to milestones such as establishing the world’s first Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, launching the CUBO+ Bitcoin and Lightning developer program, and certifying 80,000 public servants in Bitcoin-related training.

The office also highlighted the legal framework introduced for digital asset markets, including the Investment Banking Law passed in 2025.

Speaking on these milestones, Stacy Herbert, the Director of the Bitcoin Office, framed the development as part of efforts to build the “greatest country brand in the world: BITCOIN COUNTRY.”

She added:

Yet, while the government framed the anniversary as a celebration of progress, international observers raised concerns.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) questioned the transparency of El Salvador’s reported Bitcoin holdings. In a July report, the IMF suggested that the country’s growing Bitcoin balance reflected internal asset reorganizations rather than ongoing daily purchases.

This directly challenges statements from El Salvador’s National Bitcoin Office, which has consistently asserted that the government continues to buy Bitcoin daily.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/el-salvador-celebrates-bitcoin-milestone-with-symbolic-21-btc-purchase/

