NBA Star Centers Battle Turns Lopsided At EuroBasket

One of the matchups headlining day one of EuroBasket was Latvia, one of the tournament’s host countries, welcoming Turkey to Arena Riga. The battle pitted a pair of NBA centers with All-Star pedigree against each other.

The game represented a long-overdue chance for Kristaps Porzingis to play for Latvia. He planned to do so two summers ago. Unfortunately, as the Latvian Men’s National Basketball Team prepared for their first FIBA World Cup appearance, plantar fasciitis forced him to sit out. He was still on hand to support them for their games in Indonesia and the Philippines.

Now, he was in uniform, representing Latvia in his home country. However, the story of the game was revenge.

In 2017, at Fenerbahce Arena in Istanbul, Latvia knocked off Turkey. This time, a packed house at Arena Riga was the one left in a stunned silence.

Alperen Sengun leads Turkey in EuroBasket opener

The Houston Rockets star was at the center of Turkey’s 93-73 victory. Sengun stuffed the stat sheet. He finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block. While his lone three-point attempt didn’t tickle the twine, he converted on seven of the 12 shots he hoisted.

“He’s good, he’s talented,” Porzingis said about Sengun post-game, per FIBA EuroBasket’s official site. “How he spins around off the body, he’s really good at this. He’s one of the best. He’s like a baby [Nikola] Jokic. His passing ability, how he makes his teammates better, all credit to him.”

Seven-year NBA veteran Cedi Osman generated a game-high 20 points. Osman is now playing for Panathinaikos. The visitors also got 15 points, six rebounds, and three assists from Shane Larkin. The former first-round pick is the team captain for Anadolu Efes of the Turkish Basketball Super League and the EuroLeague.

An essential factor in Turkey’s dominant display was its hot shooting from beyond the arc. Head coach Ergin Ataman’s club capitalized on 15/25 threes. That topped their previous high at EuroBasket. That occurred in 2022 when they knocked down 14 vs. France.

“I expected this kind of win because I know the power of my team,” stated Ataman after the win. “I know the potential of my team.”

Needed or not, Turkey sent a forceful reminder about its potential in its EuroBasket opener. It captured its capability of advancing past group play and the possibility that this could be the last team standing at this year’s competition.