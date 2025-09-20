Nearly a decade after losing access to his Coinbase account, NBA star Kevin Durant is once again in control of his Bitcoin holdings, according to the exchange CEO. Nearly 10 years after buying Bitcoin on Coinbase, NBA superstar Kevin Durant has regained access to his holdings thanks to a completed account recovery.The news was announced via an X post by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong on Thursday evening. “We got this fixed. Account recovery complete!,” Armstrong wrote. Durant, a 15-time NBA All-Star who will suit up for the Houston Rockets this season, shared the story of his lost Bitcoin (BTC) on Tuesday at the annual Gameplan Summit in Santa Monica.Read more Nearly a decade after losing access to his Coinbase account, NBA star Kevin Durant is once again in control of his Bitcoin holdings, according to the exchange CEO. Nearly 10 years after buying Bitcoin on Coinbase, NBA superstar Kevin Durant has regained access to his holdings thanks to a completed account recovery.The news was announced via an X post by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong on Thursday evening. “We got this fixed. Account recovery complete!,” Armstrong wrote. Durant, a 15-time NBA All-Star who will suit up for the Houston Rockets this season, shared the story of his lost Bitcoin (BTC) on Tuesday at the annual Gameplan Summit in Santa Monica.Read more

NBA star Kevin Durant recovers Coinbase account after nearly 10 years

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/20 06:06
Nearly a decade after losing access to his Coinbase account, NBA star Kevin Durant is once again in control of his Bitcoin holdings, according to the exchange CEO.

Nearly 10 years after buying Bitcoin on Coinbase, NBA superstar Kevin Durant has regained access to his holdings thanks to a completed account recovery.

The news was announced via an X post by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong on Thursday evening. “We got this fixed. Account recovery complete!,” Armstrong wrote.

Durant, a 15-time NBA All-Star who will suit up for the Houston Rockets this season, shared the story of his lost Bitcoin (BTC) on Tuesday at the annual Gameplan Summit in Santa Monica.

