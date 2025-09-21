NBA player Kevin Durant purchased Bitcoin in 2016 and lost his Coinbase password. During the time in jail, the coins increased exponentially. NBA star Kevin Durant invested in Bitcoin almost ten years ago. The investment has risen to an astronomical value.  Nevertheless, Durant and his agent lost the password to their Coinbase account. This scenario […] The post NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.NBA player Kevin Durant purchased Bitcoin in 2016 and lost his Coinbase password. During the time in jail, the coins increased exponentially. NBA star Kevin Durant invested in Bitcoin almost ten years ago. The investment has risen to an astronomical value.  Nevertheless, Durant and his agent lost the password to their Coinbase account. This scenario […] The post NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/21 19:30
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02039+16.84%
Starpower
STAR$0.12335-0.70%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00565-3.58%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02508-0.31%

NBA player Kevin Durant purchased Bitcoin in 2016 and lost his Coinbase password. During the time in jail, the coins increased exponentially.

NBA star Kevin Durant invested in Bitcoin almost ten years ago. The investment has risen to an astronomical value. 

Nevertheless, Durant and his agent lost the password to their Coinbase account. This scenario gave an NBA star an unforeseen good luck.

After watching YouTube videos in 2014, Durant found out about Bitcoin. He was fascinated with the potential of the technology. 

He started investing soon after having dinner with Olympic teammates in 2016. According to his agent, Rich Kleiman, the term, Bitcoin, was uttered a number of times that evening. The following day, Durant and Kleiman began purchasing Bitcoin.

Forgotten Password Proved a Blessing

Durant has been holding on to his wallet of Bitcoins for years. The forgotten password did not help him sell any coins. 

As Kleiman unveiled, they did not get the info on the account back long enough. This 5000-dollar mistake on his part resulted in a fortunate outcome when Bitcoin soared in value. The coins became worth millions in value.

In the year 2016, the price of Bitcoin was between 350 and 1,000. Today, it trades over $115,000. 

Durant might be worth between $118 million and 330 million, depending on the date of purchase. Nevertheless, Durant or Kleiman has not revealed the sum of money they invested.

Coinbase Account Re-regained at last.

In the recent past, Coinbase affirmed that Durant was receiving access to his account. The CEO of the exchange declared that the recovery of the accounts was done. 

The team at Durant has been working with Coinbase to address the problem of accessibility. Nevertheless, the number of Bitcoins and their precise worth is a secret. Durant had earlier been interested in crypto as he was fascinated by futuristic technology

His agent once related how a business manager had asked to terminate the thought first. However, they plunged into investment after becoming interested.  They were patient and used one forgotten password, which suddenly became a huge win when Bitcoin thrived.

 

The post NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Tokyo’s Metaplanet Launches Miami Subsidiary to Amplify Bitcoin Income

Tokyo’s Metaplanet Launches Miami Subsidiary to Amplify Bitcoin Income

Metaplanet Inc., the Japanese public company known for its bitcoin treasury, is launching a Miami subsidiary to run a dedicated derivatives and income strategy aimed at turning holdings into steady, U.S.-based cash flow. Japanese Bitcoin Treasury Player Metaplanet Opens Miami Outpost The new entity, Metaplanet Income Corp., sits under Metaplanet Holdings, Inc. and is based […]
Union
U$0.013254-3.75%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3933-0.60%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06236-5.50%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:32
Partager
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

TLDR Ethereum focuses on quantum resistance to secure the blockchain’s future. Vitalik Buterin outlines Ethereum’s long-term development with security goals. Ethereum aims for improved transaction efficiency and layer-2 scalability. Ethereum maintains a strong market position with price stability above $4,000. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has shared insights into the blockchain’s long-term development. During [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solayer
LAYER$0.525-0.60%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12195-0.12%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.003205-6.01%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:31
Partager
Crypto Price Predictions: ETH, XRP, SOL And A Potential 1000x Meme Coin Going Viral

Crypto Price Predictions: ETH, XRP, SOL And A Potential 1000x Meme Coin Going Viral

ETH, XRP, and SOL offer 1.5–3x gains, but Layer Brett’s $0.0058 presale, 670% APY staking, and viral momentum give it 1000x upside potential, making it 2025’s top meme coin bet.
1
1$0.009667+59.25%
Solana
SOL$239.74+0.87%
XRP
XRP$2.9842--%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/21 18:50
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Tokyo’s Metaplanet Launches Miami Subsidiary to Amplify Bitcoin Income

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Crypto Price Predictions: ETH, XRP, SOL And A Potential 1000x Meme Coin Going Viral

Bitcoin & Ethereum Inflows Hit 1-Year Low as Crypto Investors Brace for Fed Decision – BTC Eyes $120K

Ethereum ETFs Register $557 Million Inflows As BlackRock Leads the Charge