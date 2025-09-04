NBC touts record NFL season ad revenue, sells out of Super Bowl LX spots

Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts with the NBC Sunday Night Football Player of the Game football following the win against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The NFL season officially starts on Thursday, and Comcast’s NBCUniversal is already taking a victory lap.

NBCUniversal said the upcoming NFL season marks its highest grossing to-date when it comes to overall advertising and partnerships revenue. The company also said it’s already sold out of ad spots for Super Bowl LX in February.

Live sports — especially professional football — rake in the biggest audiences and therefore the most ad dollars for traditional TV and streaming platforms. Sports were once again a main component of media companies’ Upfront presentations to advertisers earlier this year.

NBCUniversal in particular began touting its upcoming sports slate earlier this year, noting the NFL and Super Bowl and the return of the NBA to NBC, as well as other major events like the Olympics.

“Coming off of the strongest sports Upfront in our company’s history, Super Bowl LX has generated extraordinary interest from brands and allowed us to sell out of our ad inventory earlier than ever,” said Peter Lazarus, executive vice president for NBC Sports & Olympics, advertising and partnerships, in a release.

The company’s broadcast network NBC and streaming platform Peacock air “Sunday Night Football,” and will each also carry Super Bowl LX. This year marks the 20th season of “Sunday Night Football” on NBC.

NBC said it’s already sold 90% of its ad inventory for “Sunday Night Football.”

This season’s kickoff matchup between reigning Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys will air Thursday on NBC.