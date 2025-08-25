NCrypto Awards 2025: The main crypto event of the fall is back!

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 21:47
On October 12, 2025, Kyiv will once again become the epicenter of the crypto industry — the Parkovy Exhibition and Convention Center will host a large-scale conference and the NCrypto Awards 2025 ceremony, which traditionally brings together the most influential market players, opinion leaders, investors, developers, and crypto enthusiasts from across the country and around the world.

This year, guests can expect:

  • A large exhibition area with dozens of projects and companies
  • Presentations by leading experts and speakers
  •  A solemn ceremony honoring the best projects and personalities in the crypto industry
  • Powerful networking and partnerships
  • As well as a special atmosphere and a lively afterparty, which makes the NCrypto Awards not just an event, but a real celebration for the crypto community.
  • Ticket sales have already started — special early bird conditions apply!

Join us to feel the pulse of the market, meet key industry players, discuss trends, and celebrate the best together with the entire community.

 Disclaimer: This is an Event Partner post and should not be treated as news/advice.

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/ncrypto-awards-2025-the-main-crypto-event-of-the-fall-is-back/

