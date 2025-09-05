NEAR and TRON Enable Seamless Cross-Chain Stablecoin Transfers with NEAR Intents Integration

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›

Geneva, Switzerland, September 4, 2025 – TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), today announced a strategic collaboration with NEAR to integrate NEAR Intents on the TRON blockchain. The integration enables seamless swaps through a frictionless, intent-based experience for users and ecosystem developers. NEAR Intents is a multichain transaction protocol that allows users to make a request and let third parties compete to provide the best solution. The protocol can be applied to a wide range of use cases, creating a universal marketplace across crypto and traditional services.

NEAR Intents redefines user experience and onboarding across the greater crypto space by abstracting away blockchain complexity. The addition of TRON to NEAR’s chain abstraction stack represents a major milestone, unlocking cross-chain transfers that require no wallet setup, no bridging, and no awareness of chain mechanics required for users on one of the world’s most active blockchains. NEAR’s chain abstraction allows AI to interact with assets, applications, and services across multiple chains as if they were a single system, streamlining user behaviors into clear and direct actions. By integrating TRON, which hosts one of the largest global blockchain user communities, NEAR demonstrates how chain abstraction can be leveraged to increase adoption by removing friction for users at scale.

As TRON continues to advance to meet the growing needs of institutions, emerging opportunities in stablecoin innovation, agent-driven finance, and AI-powered intents will further reinforce its standing as a leading blockchain. By combining institutional-scale capability with a commitment to financial inclusion, TRON is laying the groundwork for mainstream adoption and a more accessible global economy.

The blockchain industry is moving toward greater interoperability, and NEAR Intents on TRON demonstrates how barriers to entry can be removed while scaling decentralized finance. Developers interested in integrating TRON cross-chain capabilities can access documentation and resources at SwapKit.dev, while users can begin experiencing seamless USDT swaps immediately through supported wallets and applications.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $79 billion. As of September 2025, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 329 million in total user accounts, more than 11 billion in total transactions, and over $28 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is “Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | X | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum

Media Contact

Yeweon Park

[email protected]

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol is the blockchain for AI, built to power intelligent agents and decentralized apps at scale. Its AI-native stack combines User-Owned AI, Intents and Chain Abstraction, and a sharded blockchain to enable secure, low-cost, and seamless interactions across Web2 and Web3. NEAR provides the speed, simplicity, and interoperability needed to build user-owned, AI-driven applications for the open internet.

Media Contact

Nathalie Larrea

[email protected]

Mentioned in this article