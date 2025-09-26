NEAR Intents has emerged as the 6th largest interoperability protocol, boosting adoption through seamless cross-chain integration.]]>NEAR Intents has emerged as the 6th largest interoperability protocol, boosting adoption through seamless cross-chain integration.]]>

NEAR Intents Secures Spot as 6th Largest Interoperability Protocol

2025/09/26 15:45
  • NEAR Intents climbs to the 6th largest interoperability protocol, marking a major step in cross-chain adoption.
  • Integration with TRON enables seamless stablecoin swaps, simplifying user experience across different blockchain networks.

NEAR Protocol announced that NEAR Intents is now ranked 6th among the largest crypto interoperability protocols.

Data shows that cross-chain transaction volume through NEAR Intents exceeded $411 million in just the last 30 days. This large figure clearly indicates that this cross-chain solution is gaining traction with users, especially amid the market demand for fast and simple access between blockchains.

One key factor driving this growth is the integration with the TRON network. Through this collaboration, users can exchange stablecoins cross-chain without the hassle of setting up additional wallets or waiting for the traditional, lengthy bridging process.

Consider this: while users often complained about the complexity of cross-chain transactions, the process is now much smoother. Furthermore, this move paves the way for an influx of new liquidity, ultimately strengthening NEAR Intents’ appeal amid the competition from other interoperability protocols.

Analyst Sees Breakout Potential for NEAR

Behind the ecosystem’s development, NEAR’s price remains volatile. At the time of writing, NEAR was trading at about $2.68, down 6.34% in the past 24 hours, following a sluggish trend across major crypto markets.

While the outlook appears gloomy, analyst Rafaela Rigo believes there’s a strong chance NEAR will soon break through its major downtrend. She even predicts the asset could surge to a macro target of around $25 when the next altseason truly begins.

This optimism certainly makes for interesting discussion, given the long distance between the current price and that target.

near Source: Rafaela Rigo on TradingView

On the other hand, a more extreme projection comes from Bitwise. According to a report cited by CNF last week, NEAR has the potential to reach a price of $155.85—or a surge of around 7,000%—if the roadmap positions the network as a major hub for an AI-based blockchain ecosystem.

This claim may sound ambitious, but it aligns with NEAR’s development direction, which is increasingly promoting itself as a platform friendly to artificial intelligence integration.

DCML Technology Brings Secure AI Integration

Furthermore, NEAR also introduced DCML technology last July. This technology enables AI workloads to run securely using trusted enclaves, while protecting user data.

This allows AI model owners to privately fine-tune, verify results, and even generate revenue from shared model access without having to hand over data ownership. This approach is appealing because it addresses privacy concerns that have plagued the use of AI technology on blockchain.

However, the claim of being the 6th largest protocol still raises questions about the ranking methodology. Is this ranking based on volume, the number of connected networks, or the value of assets locked? Data transparency is clearly needed to strengthen this claim in the public eye.

]]>
