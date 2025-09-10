Nearly $405M Presale & 2,100+ dApps

Crypto News

Solana’s rise into one of the leading networks did not come quickly or easily. It took years of developer support, grant funding, and recovery from repeated outages before the network could show real scale. Today, it hosts more than 2,100 active applications, ranging from DeFi protocols and real-world assets to meme coins that attract global attention.

BlockDAG is using a different method. Instead of waiting until launch to prepare, it is delivering essential tools now. The project already includes miners, a mobile-first mining app, detailed dashboards, and a global referral network. The presale is not simply about raising funds. BlockDAG (BDAG) is being used as a full setup stage to prepare the system for long-term use.

Solana’s Long Road to 2,100+ Applications

Solana today enjoys a reputation for its fast speeds, wide application coverage, and increasing use in DeFi and consumer applications. But this reputation only came after a long period of setbacks and slow recovery. Between 2021 and early 2024, most of Solana’s attention came from NFT hype or technical experiments.

The real breakthrough did not arrive until 2025. Projects such as Helium’s DePIN migration and Render’s GPU sharing proved that Solana could host high-value applications. That growth required time, community strength, and consistent financial help. Solana had to recover credibility after downtime and work through scaling questions that delayed wider adoption.

Even its tools came later. Wallets, staking services, and explorers were added only after the protocol was live. The ecosystem formed in layers over time, often as a reaction to trends rather than as part of an initial launch plan. Solana now proves it can host a broad dApp library, but its story shows how most chains need years before their apps and tools line up with the protocol itself.

BlockDAG Builds the Base Before Mainnet

BlockDAG is flipping that pattern. It is focusing on usability and core tools during presale rather than waiting for launch. This reduces the delay that often slows down most new networks after their first release.

So far, BlockDAG has built a strong product group. The X1 mobile app is being used by over 3 million people worldwide, making mining simple for anyone with a phone. The X10, X30, and X100 miners have seen more than 19,800 units shipped, with a weekly flow of 2,000 units. Miner sales alone now exceed $7.8 million. Dashboard V4 is already running and gives large holders and traders real-time numbers, analytics, and wallet details.

The community side is also active. A global referral system gives rewards for onboarding others, keeping growth steady. The BlockDAG Academy provides easy-to-follow learning paths, while the Explorer gives open visibility into transactions and chain data. These are not items for a roadmap. They are already in place.

The presale shows strong results: almost $405 million raised, 26.2 billion BDAG coins sold, and returns of 2,900% from Batch 1. Batch 30 is live with a coin price of $0.03, but a limited-time offer keeps the entry at $0.0013. This approach makes BlockDAG one of the few projects proving readiness before launch day.

Creating a dApp Future With Tools Already Running

Most new chains follow the same steps: launch first, build basic apps, and hope builders come. BlockDAG is removing this waiting time. By giving miners dashboards and explorers that already function, it creates a network where apps can start working as soon as the mainnet opens.

This is a major advantage for developers. They will not need to wonder about users or demand. Millions already use the X1 app. Thousands of hardware miners are in place, validating activity. The dashboard is live with tracking tools. These are not drafts or promises but systems in daily use.

BlockDAG is front-loading progress that took Solana years to achieve. The system already includes learning material, referral rewards, and hardware mining units. Developers and users will find tools ready from the start, lowering friction and shortening the time needed for dApps to gain real traction.

When the mainnet activates, the focus will not be on waiting for adoption. It will be on linking with a system already active and moving forward.

Closing Thoughts

Solana’s network of over 2,100 apps is impressive, but its story shows the slow process needed for growth. BlockDAG is following a different path. By starting with miners, mobile apps, referral programs, and dashboards before launch, it removes the long gap between launch and usage.

With nearly $405 million raised, 2,900% ROI since Batch 1, and more than 26.2 billion coins distributed, BlockDAG is moving forward with real scale. While other projects wait for traction, BlockDAG is already proving it has it. The countdown to mainnet is underway, and the network is not preparing to grow; it is already growing.

