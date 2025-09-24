The post Nebeus €3.6M Crowdfunding Target with €3.6 M Raised, Highlighting Surge in Demand for Regulated Crypto Solutions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Crypto payment platform Nebeus has surpassed its crowdfunding target, raising €3.6 million on Republic Europe from 430 supporters. According to the platform, the overfunding highlights the investor appetite for regulated crypto–finance platforms at a time when markets are undergoing renewed scrutiny and institutional adoption. The recent market growth and strength may have also aided the success of the fundraising. While crypto is booming, regulators are also mounting pressure for compliance, forcing investors to prefer platforms that can bridge crypto and traditional finance under a regulated model. Nebeus has gotten support from top companies because it has proven itself in many ways. First, it has grown its revenue by six times year-over-year, demonstrating strong commercial adoption. Advertisement &nbsp Also in 2025, the platform recorded 22% MoM lending growth, a 1,288% increase in loan originations quarter-over-quarter, and a 177% surge in exchange volumes, reflecting strong product-market fit and sustained user demand. Thirdly, Nebeus is popular among investors due to its strict regulatory framework. Operating as a UK Electronic Money Institution and a registered Virtual Asset Service Provider in Spain and Argentina, the platform has an edge over competitors who have yet to receive such clearance.  The platform also shows potential for growth as it combines IBANs, crypto cards, and lending tools, which respond directly to shifting financial needs, especially as the global stablecoin circulation has surpassed €150 billion and the freelance economy is projected to reach 1.5 billion workers by 2027. Finally, previous Nebeus supporters have recorded significant gains as Nebeus shares have increased… The post Nebeus €3.6M Crowdfunding Target with €3.6 M Raised, Highlighting Surge in Demand for Regulated Crypto Solutions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Crypto payment platform Nebeus has surpassed its crowdfunding target, raising €3.6 million on Republic Europe from 430 supporters. According to the platform, the overfunding highlights the investor appetite for regulated crypto–finance platforms at a time when markets are undergoing renewed scrutiny and institutional adoption. The recent market growth and strength may have also aided the success of the fundraising. While crypto is booming, regulators are also mounting pressure for compliance, forcing investors to prefer platforms that can bridge crypto and traditional finance under a regulated model. Nebeus has gotten support from top companies because it has proven itself in many ways. First, it has grown its revenue by six times year-over-year, demonstrating strong commercial adoption. Advertisement &nbsp Also in 2025, the platform recorded 22% MoM lending growth, a 1,288% increase in loan originations quarter-over-quarter, and a 177% surge in exchange volumes, reflecting strong product-market fit and sustained user demand. Thirdly, Nebeus is popular among investors due to its strict regulatory framework. Operating as a UK Electronic Money Institution and a registered Virtual Asset Service Provider in Spain and Argentina, the platform has an edge over competitors who have yet to receive such clearance.  The platform also shows potential for growth as it combines IBANs, crypto cards, and lending tools, which respond directly to shifting financial needs, especially as the global stablecoin circulation has surpassed €150 billion and the freelance economy is projected to reach 1.5 billion workers by 2027. Finally, previous Nebeus supporters have recorded significant gains as Nebeus shares have increased…

Nebeus €3.6M Crowdfunding Target with €3.6 M Raised, Highlighting Surge in Demand for Regulated Crypto Solutions

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 21:56
1
1$0.013554-20.13%
MemeCore
M$2.4423+1.21%
SIX
SIX$0.0209-0.09%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06214-5.25%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

Crypto payment platform Nebeus has surpassed its crowdfunding target, raising €3.6 million on Republic Europe from 430 supporters.

According to the platform, the overfunding highlights the investor appetite for regulated crypto–finance platforms at a time when markets are undergoing renewed scrutiny and institutional adoption.

The recent market growth and strength may have also aided the success of the fundraising. While crypto is booming, regulators are also mounting pressure for compliance, forcing investors to prefer platforms that can bridge crypto and traditional finance under a regulated model.

Nebeus has gotten support from top companies because it has proven itself in many ways. First, it has grown its revenue by six times year-over-year, demonstrating strong commercial adoption.

Advertisement

&nbsp

Also in 2025, the platform recorded 22% MoM lending growth, a 1,288% increase in loan originations quarter-over-quarter, and a 177% surge in exchange volumes, reflecting strong product-market fit and sustained user demand.

Thirdly, Nebeus is popular among investors due to its strict regulatory framework. Operating as a UK Electronic Money Institution and a registered Virtual Asset Service Provider in Spain and Argentina, the platform has an edge over competitors who have yet to receive such clearance. 

The platform also shows potential for growth as it combines IBANs, crypto cards, and lending tools, which respond directly to shifting financial needs, especially as the global stablecoin circulation has surpassed €150 billion and the freelance economy is projected to reach 1.5 billion workers by 2027.

Finally, previous Nebeus supporters have recorded significant gains as Nebeus shares have increased by up to 285%, which has increased confidence among more supporters.

To increase confidence, Nebeus will host a live Q&A for future supporters on 25 September to discuss growth plans and financials. Prospective attendees can see more details on the campaign page.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/nebeus-e3-6m-crowdfunding-target-with-e3-6-m-raised-highlighting-surge-in-demand-for-regulated-crypto-solutions/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

The post Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson has weighed in on whether the Federal Reserve should make a 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut or 50 bps cut. This comes ahead of the Fed decision today at today’s FOMC meeting, with the market pricing in a 25 bps cut. Bitcoin and the broader crypto market are currently trading flat ahead of the rate cut decision. Franklin Templeton CEO Weighs In On Potential FOMC Decision In a CNBC interview, Jenny Johnson said that she expects the Fed to make a 25 bps cut today instead of a 50 bps cut. She acknowledged the jobs data, which suggested that the labor market is weakening. However, she noted that this data is backward-looking, indicating that it doesn’t show the current state of the economy. She alluded to the wage growth, which she remarked is an indication of a robust labor market. She added that retail sales are up and that consumers are still spending, despite inflation being sticky at 3%, which makes a case for why the FOMC should opt against a 50-basis-point Fed rate cut. In line with this, the Franklin Templeton CEO said that she would go with a 25 bps rate cut if she were Jerome Powell. She remarked that the Fed still has the October and December FOMC meetings to make further cuts if the incoming data warrants it. Johnson also asserted that the data show a robust economy. However, she noted that there can’t be an argument for no Fed rate cut since Powell already signaled at Jackson Hole that they were likely to lower interest rates at this meeting due to concerns over a weakening labor market. Notably, her comment comes as experts argue for both sides on why the Fed should make a 25 bps cut or…
Threshold
T$0.01563-0.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017009+5.63%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.000033-0.30%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:36
Partager
CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01563-0.06%
Union
U$0.009967-6.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08522-0.30%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Partager
Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield

Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield

Hadron Labs launches 'Bitcoin Summer' on Neutron, BTC vaults for WBTC, eBTC, solvBTC, uniBTC and USDC. Earn 5–10% BTC via maxBTC, with up to 10x looping.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,436.51+0.66%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-0.65%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 02:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield

Crypto’s real boom is happening in Argentina, Nigeria, and the Philippines

Tether’s Strategic Move: Benjamin Habbel Appointed as New CBO