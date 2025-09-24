Nebeus €3.6M Crowdfunding Target with €3.6 M Raised, Highlighting Surge in Demand for Regulated Crypto Solutions

Advertisement





Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

Crypto payment platform Nebeus has surpassed its crowdfunding target, raising €3.6 million on Republic Europe from 430 supporters.

According to the platform, the overfunding highlights the investor appetite for regulated crypto–finance platforms at a time when markets are undergoing renewed scrutiny and institutional adoption.

The recent market growth and strength may have also aided the success of the fundraising. While crypto is booming, regulators are also mounting pressure for compliance, forcing investors to prefer platforms that can bridge crypto and traditional finance under a regulated model.

Nebeus has gotten support from top companies because it has proven itself in many ways. First, it has grown its revenue by six times year-over-year, demonstrating strong commercial adoption.

Also in 2025, the platform recorded 22% MoM lending growth, a 1,288% increase in loan originations quarter-over-quarter, and a 177% surge in exchange volumes, reflecting strong product-market fit and sustained user demand.

Thirdly, Nebeus is popular among investors due to its strict regulatory framework. Operating as a UK Electronic Money Institution and a registered Virtual Asset Service Provider in Spain and Argentina, the platform has an edge over competitors who have yet to receive such clearance.

The platform also shows potential for growth as it combines IBANs, crypto cards, and lending tools, which respond directly to shifting financial needs, especially as the global stablecoin circulation has surpassed €150 billion and the freelance economy is projected to reach 1.5 billion workers by 2027.

Finally, previous Nebeus supporters have recorded significant gains as Nebeus shares have increased by up to 285%, which has increased confidence among more supporters.

To increase confidence, Nebeus will host a live Q&A for future supporters on 25 September to discuss growth plans and financials. Prospective attendees can see more details on the campaign page.