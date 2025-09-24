The post negotiation to sell 3% up to 20 billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether in the spotlight: recently, according to Bloomberg and in the context of increasing regulatory discussions on stablecoins, the company is reportedly negotiating a private placement of 15–20 billion dollars by selling about 3%. Indeed, if 3% is worth between 15 and 20 billion, 100% would imply an implied valuation between approximately 500 and 667 billion dollars, calculated as X/0.03. The estimate, of a post-money nature, depends on the negotiated clauses and remains indicative, based on anonymous sources. Update: September 23, 2025. According to the data collected by our team of analysts monitoring the crypto sector, large-scale private placement deals typically require weeks or months and are accompanied by thorough due diligence. The market analysts I work with also note that, following regulatory developments over the past two years, institutional investors require greater assurances on the composition and liquidity of reserves. Range of the operation: 15–20 billion dollars for approximately 3% Implied valuation: approximately 500–667 billion (post-money, indicative) Context: ongoing negotiation, unofficial details The operation: private placement and key figures Tether Holdings SA is reportedly in talks with institutional investors and family offices for a private placement. The proposal involves selling approximately 3% of the capital in exchange for an investment between 15 and 20 billion dollars, a figure that, if confirmed, would place the company among the most highly valued private companies in the world. Target amount: 15–20 billion dollars Estimated rate: approximately 3% Structure: private placement (not an IPO) Sources: Bloomberg report based on information from anonymous sources This would therefore be a private operation, with terms negotiated directly with institutional counterparts. How the Implicit Valuation is Derived The reasoning is straightforward: if 3% is worth X, then 100% is worth X / 0.03. With an investment between 15 and 20 billion dollars, the total valuation is between… The post negotiation to sell 3% up to 20 billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether in the spotlight: recently, according to Bloomberg and in the context of increasing regulatory discussions on stablecoins, the company is reportedly negotiating a private placement of 15–20 billion dollars by selling about 3%. Indeed, if 3% is worth between 15 and 20 billion, 100% would imply an implied valuation between approximately 500 and 667 billion dollars, calculated as X/0.03. The estimate, of a post-money nature, depends on the negotiated clauses and remains indicative, based on anonymous sources. Update: September 23, 2025. According to the data collected by our team of analysts monitoring the crypto sector, large-scale private placement deals typically require weeks or months and are accompanied by thorough due diligence. The market analysts I work with also note that, following regulatory developments over the past two years, institutional investors require greater assurances on the composition and liquidity of reserves. Range of the operation: 15–20 billion dollars for approximately 3% Implied valuation: approximately 500–667 billion (post-money, indicative) Context: ongoing negotiation, unofficial details The operation: private placement and key figures Tether Holdings SA is reportedly in talks with institutional investors and family offices for a private placement. The proposal involves selling approximately 3% of the capital in exchange for an investment between 15 and 20 billion dollars, a figure that, if confirmed, would place the company among the most highly valued private companies in the world. Target amount: 15–20 billion dollars Estimated rate: approximately 3% Structure: private placement (not an IPO) Sources: Bloomberg report based on information from anonymous sources This would therefore be a private operation, with terms negotiated directly with institutional counterparts. How the Implicit Valuation is Derived The reasoning is straightforward: if 3% is worth X, then 100% is worth X / 0.03. With an investment between 15 and 20 billion dollars, the total valuation is between…

negotiation to sell 3% up to 20 billion

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 21:27
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017005+2.46%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00168+0.90%

Tether in the spotlight: recently, according to Bloomberg and in the context of increasing regulatory discussions on stablecoins, the company is reportedly negotiating a private placement of 15–20 billion dollars by selling about 3%. Indeed, if 3% is worth between 15 and 20 billion, 100% would imply an implied valuation between approximately 500 and 667 billion dollars, calculated as X/0.03. The estimate, of a post-money nature, depends on the negotiated clauses and remains indicative, based on anonymous sources. Update: September 23, 2025.

According to the data collected by our team of analysts monitoring the crypto sector, large-scale private placement deals typically require weeks or months and are accompanied by thorough due diligence. The market analysts I work with also note that, following regulatory developments over the past two years, institutional investors require greater assurances on the composition and liquidity of reserves.

  • Range of the operation: 15–20 billion dollars for approximately 3%
  • Implied valuation: approximately 500–667 billion (post-money, indicative)
  • Context: ongoing negotiation, unofficial details

The operation: private placement and key figures

Tether Holdings SA is reportedly in talks with institutional investors and family offices for a private placement. The proposal involves selling approximately 3% of the capital in exchange for an investment between 15 and 20 billion dollars, a figure that, if confirmed, would place the company among the most highly valued private companies in the world.

  • Target amount: 15–20 billion dollars
  • Estimated rate: approximately 3%
  • Structure: private placement (not an IPO)
  • Sources: Bloomberg report based on information from anonymous sources

This would therefore be a private operation, with terms negotiated directly with institutional counterparts.

How the Implicit Valuation is Derived

The reasoning is straightforward: if 3% is worth X, then 100% is worth X / 0.03. With an investment between 15 and 20 billion dollars, the total valuation is between approximately 500 and 667 billion dollars. This estimate, formulated in post-money terms, can vary depending on specific clauses, illiquidity discounts, rights, and lock-up applied to investors.

That said, in the absence of a public term sheet, the data remains indicative and subject to possible adjustments.

Scenarios: 15 vs 20 billion

If the deal closes at 15 billion

The implied valuation would be approximately 500 billion – a result that, if confirmed, would set a record narrative in the world of private placement and draw particular attention to reserves and governance

If the investment reaches 20 billion

The implied valuation would rise to approximately 667 billion. Such a scenario could increase the pressure on transparency, require more thorough audits, and intensify regulatory scrutiny on the quality of the assets backing the stablecoin, an aspect already discussed in relation to MiCA Crypto Alliance: “Europe, clarity on regulations is needed”.

Potential Market Effects

An evaluation in this range could intensify the focus on collateralized assets and the management of stablecoin reserves. Market operators would closely observe aspects related to liquidity, counterparty risk, and financial disclosure.

It should be noted that a possible contagion effect is also hypothesized, with revaluations in the sector and a new cycle of capital raising, testing the resilience of market infrastructures in stress contexts.

For institutional investors, the central theme remains the quality of the underlying assets and alignment with evolving regulatory frameworks.

Context and International Comparison

If the estimate is confirmed at the high end of the range, the overall valuation of approximately 500–667 billion dollars would position Tether among the most highly valued private companies globally, surpassing even some unlisted entities in the tech and fintech sectors.

The comparison remains complex, as estimates on the value of private companies are based on valuations that are rarely publicly validated, necessitating maximum caution. For further insight, see our article on Bitcoin and the Metaplanet collapse: why the funding model is under siege.

Who is leading the dossier and what the sources say

Tether Holdings SA, the company behind the most widely used stablecoin in the world, is led by CEO Paolo Ardoino. The information presented comes from sources close to the operation, as recently reported by Bloomberg, although no official comments from the company on the deal have been published at this time.

To learn more about Paolo Ardoino and his leadership in the crypto world, you can check out the interview Paolo Ardoino of Tether: “We went through hell”. The destination of the funds remains to be clarified: operational expansion, strengthening reserves, or strategic projects. Until official documents emerge – such as a term sheet or a memorandum – visibility on the transaction remains limited.

Quick FAQ

Who are the potential investors?

These are primarily institutional investors and family offices with a global profile, although the names have not been disclosed.

Why choose a private placement instead of an IPO?

The private placement offers greater flexibility on timing, less market exposure, and the ability to directly negotiate rights and governance.

What are the main risks?

Among the emerging risks are increasing regulatory pressure, the demand for more thorough audits, and the potential effect on user confidence in the event of negative news related to reserves. Similar risks were discussed in the analysis Bitcoin: U.S. reserves lower than expected according to Cynthia Lummis’s warning.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/24/tether-aims-for-500-billion-negotiation-to-sell-3-up-to-20-billion/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

Crypto regulation in the United Kingdom enters a decisive phase. The FCA has initiated a consultation to set minimum standards.
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/17 22:50
Partager
Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Sony PlayStation plans to host its State of Play stream on September 24, starting from 2 pm ET.
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05737-0.33%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03923+2.48%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 20:58
Partager
Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

PANews reported on September 24th that according to Cryptonews, Brazil's central bank has proposed new regulations for the foreign exchange (forex) industry, potentially further restricting cryptocurrency exchanges. The proposal, released for public consultation, solicits feedback. While the proposal does not directly address cryptocurrency trading and exchanges, as currently formulated, the rules would affect trading platforms that allow customers to transfer money internationally or sell cryptocurrencies for currencies other than the Brazilian real. The new regulations would bring the largely unregulated forex industry under regulatory oversight, forcing providers to apply for licenses, submit customer transaction data, use designated entry/exit points for deposits and withdrawals, and cap single transactions at $10,000. The central bank aims to increase transparency among forex platforms, and local media warn that cryptocurrency exchanges involved in money transfers could be affected, and exchanges operating overseas could also be subject to restrictions. The consultation period runs until November 2nd.
RealLink
REAL$0.06357+5.66%
Capverse
CAP$0.11765+0.64%
MAY
MAY$0.03976-0.99%
Partager
PANews2025/09/24 20:52
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

HBAR Technology Principles Applied in XRP Tundra’s Wealth-Generating Dual Token Presale

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced