Nemo Protocol Hacked for $2.4M, Funds Already Bridged to Ethereum

Par : Coinspeaker
2025/09/08 16:14
Bitcoin
BTC$111,815.5+0.48%

Nemo Protocol, a yield trading protocol based on the Sui SUI $3.43 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $12.25 B Vol. 24h: $743.34 M network, saw a massive exploit early in the morning on Sept. 8.

According to the on-chain security firm PeckShield, hackers drained $2.4 million in USDC USDC $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $72.60 B Vol. 24h: $4.57 B from the trading protocol.

The attackers soon started moving the stolen USDC from the Arbitrum network and swapped to DAI DAI $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $4.48 B Vol. 24h: $80.75 M and Ethereum ETH $4 299 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $518.77 B Vol. 24h: $17.31 B . The reason behind the swaps is that Circle, the firm behind the second-largest stablecoin, can freeze the assets — this would’ve left the fraudulent actors with no usable money on the blockchain.

With decentralized assets like DAI or ETH, this is no longer possible.

Hiding behind Maintenance

While Nemo still hasn’t shared the news with its community, many users have been complaining about the company’s maintenance notice.

One of its users posted on X that Nemo hinted at an ongoing maintenance on Sept. 8 and 9 on its Discord “a few hours before they went down.”

The user hinted that the website is “wipe of info.”

Nemo Protocol website showing front-end upgrade notice | Source: app.nemoprotocol.com/market

Data from DefiLlama also shows a $5.3 million decline in Nemo Protocol’s total value locked.

Nemo was the third victim in the industry to lose millions to hackers this month. September kicked off with the $2 million OlaXBT hack, followed by the $8.4 million Bunni protocol exploit. According to a Coinspeaker report, crypto-related hacks have been consistently rising over the past three months. In August alone, hackers stole over $163 million from multiple platforms and companies in the space.

next

The post Nemo Protocol Hacked for $2.4M, Funds Already Bridged to Ethereum appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

US SEC Chairman: Stablecoins fall under the purview of banking regulators

US SEC Chairman: Stablecoins fall under the purview of banking regulators

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Jinshi, SEC Chairman Atkins said that the focus of the cryptocurrency working group is to develop clear regulatory rules, and stablecoins fall
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01503+0.87%
Partager
PANews2025/07/18 19:42
Partager
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0.06135+0.80%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003509-1.90%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004461-0.55%
Partager
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Partager
Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,900.99+0.56%
Ethereum
ETH$4,322.14+0.37%
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 14:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

US SEC Chairman: Stablecoins fall under the purview of banking regulators

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

FED, Eylül Ayında Faiz İndirimi Yapacak Mı? Kritik FED Kararına Sayılı Günler Kala Standard Chartered Tahminini Güncelledi!

Seize the blockchain wealth wave and earn $8,980 a day, allowing you to easily experience the advantages of cloud mining