Nemo Protocol Hacked on Sui Network; $2.4 Million USDC Stolen

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 14:48
Key Points:
  • Nemo Protocol lost $2.4 million after Sui network hack.
  • No public comments from Nemo or Sui leaders.
  • USDC was the primary affected asset.

Nemo Protocol experienced a $2.4 million hack on Sui Network, September 8, 2025, with USDC assets stolen and transferred from Arbitrum to Ethereum, PeckShieldAlert reported.

The incident highlights vulnerabilities in blockchain protocols, as no official responses from Nemo or Sui teams emerged, raising concerns over asset security and protocol transparency.

$2.4 Million USDC Theft Exposes Blockchain Vulnerabilities

Nemo Protocol experienced a $2.4 million loss, involving USDC. PeckShieldAlert, a blockchain security firm, reported the incident. The attack occurred on the Sui Network, impacting USDC assets specifically. The breach was executed through the Arbitrum-to-Ethereum bridge.

The hack shows ongoing risks linked to decentralized finance infrastructure. Vulnerabilities persist despite previous security improvements in blockchain technologies. Immediate financial exposure concerns persist, affecting USDC liquidity on Sui.

Stablecoin Market Steady Despite Security Concerns

Did you know? The $2.4 million USDC loss on the Sui network exposes a vulnerability similar to the Cetus DEX exploit, where extensive recovery actions were seen.

According to CoinMarketCap, USDC remains stable at $1.00 with a market cap of $72.55 billion. The token shows a slight 24-hour and 7-day change at -0.13%. Its dominance in the stablecoin market holds at 1.89%, unaffected by the recent exploit.

USDC(USDC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:38 UTC on September 8, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu Research suggests potential regulatory developments emphasizing security protocols. Strengthening technological defenses remains key for the sustainable growth of decentralized finance. Enhanced security standards may emerge to protect against similar vulnerabilities.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/nemo-protocol-hack-sui-network/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
