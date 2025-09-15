Nemo Protocol Unveils NEOM Token Plan After Devastating Breach

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/15 20:09
SUI
SUI$3.4978-4.32%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0012429-20.43%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001713-2.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01347-6.00%

TLDR

  • Nemo launches NEOM token to recover $2.59M exploit losses.
  • NEOM token aids Nemo users after $2.59M DeFi exploit
  • Exploit hits Nemo; NEOM tokens compensate $2.59M losses.
  • Nemo issues NEOM tokens post $2.59M exploit breach.
  • $2.59M exploit sparks Nemo’s NEOM recovery token launch.

Sui-based DeFi platform Nemo Protocol launched its NEOM debt token program to address a $2.59 million exploit on September 7. The protocol will issue one NEOM token per dollar lost, aiming to restore value to impacted users. This move follows a major collapse in Nemo’s total value locked and broad community concern.

NEOM Token Launch Responds to $2.59M Exploit

Nemo Protocol activated a three-phase NEOM token recovery program after an exploit drained $2.59 million across multiple asset pools. A rogue developer deployed unaudited smart contracts, bypassing review by using single-signature access. The attacker exploited flash loan and query functions, triggering systemic vulnerabilities.

The NEOM token initiative compensates affected users based on pre-attack on-chain snapshots. Each NEOM token is pegged 1:1 to the user’s USD losses from the compromised pools. Users can either hold NEOM tokens or exit via active trading pairs on decentralized exchanges.

Nemo created immediate NEOM/USDC liquidity pools to allow real-time exits for users seeking faster capital access. These pools offer depth and market-based pricing tied to expected protocol recovery and user sentiment. The redemption waterfall will prioritize recovered hacker funds and external investments.

Developer Actions Led to Critical Smart Contract Breach

The breach originated from code introduced in January containing a function called “get_sy_amount_in_for_exact_py_out.” The developer inserted it without disclosing it to auditors or security partners during protocol reviews. MoveBit auditors approved contracts based on incomplete data, which masked the vulnerable code.

In August, Asymptotic security experts discovered the “C-2” vulnerability and raised critical alerts. However, the developer dismissed concerns and skipped remediation, allowing the issue to persist. On September 7, the attacker initiated flash loan-based exploits and began laundering stolen assets across chains.

The team traced the loss to multiple pools including sUSDC, sbUSDT, and sSUI. The hacker used Wormhole CCTP for rapid cross-chain transfers, eventually aggregating funds on Ethereum. Centralized exchanges were alerted to freeze any identifiable stolen funds.

Recovery Path Empowers Users With On-Chain Portal

Nemo introduced a portal to assist affected users with tracking, claiming, and migrating their assets. Once users connect their wallets, the interface calculates total loss, residual value, and NEOM token allocation. A one-click migration tool simplifies transferring assets into new, audited contracts.

After migration, users instantly receive NEOM tokens equivalent to their losses. The platform provides detailed loss reports per user to maintain transparency and rebuild community trust. A third module enables claiming NEOM tokens directly into wallets, supporting flexible recovery options.

Nemo initiated emergency audits and plans additional external reviews. The NEOM token forms the centerpiece of Nemo’s strategy to return lost value while restoring ecosystem credibility. The protocol aims to prevent similar security lapses through stronger governance and multi-signature controls.

 

The post Nemo Protocol Unveils NEOM Token Plan After Devastating Breach appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Circle plunges nearly 10% as XRP Ledger integrates USDC, EVM sidechain to launch in Q2

Circle plunges nearly 10% as XRP Ledger integrates USDC, EVM sidechain to launch in Q2

Stablecoin issuer Circle (CRCL) saw a 9.1% decline on Thursday after it revealed that it has integrated USDC on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), making it available for businesses and users on the remittance-based token's blockchain.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.02%
XRP
XRP$3.0101-0.28%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-5.19%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/06/13 07:20
Partager
Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Strategy leads public companies with the largest Bitcoin reserves. The company continuously acquires BTC, impacting the corporate crypto landscape. Continue Reading:Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases The post Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,534.56-0.68%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06133-1.77%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/15 20:17
Partager
Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

Major token unlock events totaling $790 million are scheduled for this week, according to Tokenomist data. Optimism leads the cliff unlock category, and Solana dominates linear releases. The unlocks include both large single events exceeding $5 million and daily linear releases above $1 million across multiple blockchain projects. Optimism leads large cliff unlocks Optimism dominates […]
Fasttoken
FTN$4.39562-0.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-5.19%
Major
MAJOR$0.15825-5.02%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 20:46
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Circle plunges nearly 10% as XRP Ledger integrates USDC, EVM sidechain to launch in Q2

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

K9 Finance offers hacker $23K bounty after $2.4M Shibarium hack

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar