Nepal Sees Surge in Bitchat Downloads as Youth Protest Government Corruption

2025/09/12 03:55
TLDR

  • Over 48,000 Nepali downloads of Bitchat app surged amid corruption protests and a social media ban.
  • Jack Dorsey’s Bitchat app uses Bluetooth mesh networks for encrypted, internet-free messaging.
  • Downloads in Nepal spiked dramatically, surpassing 48K, during anti-government protests.
  • Bitchat’s decentralized tech gains popularity as a tool for secure communication amid censorship.

Over 48,000 Nepalis downloaded the Bitchat app, a peer-to-peer messaging platform created by Jack Dorsey. The surge occurred amid violent protests over government corruption and a short-lived social media ban earlier this week. The app’s rising popularity came in the wake of severe restrictions, as the government blocked platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube in a bid to curb anti-government content.

The government’s move, however, backfired, as it led to youth-led protests across Nepal. The demonstration turned violent, with 19 deaths and hundreds injured, as protestors set fire to Nepal’s parliament and Supreme Court buildings.

Amid the unrest, young Nepalis turned to Bitchat, a decentralized messaging app that uses Bluetooth mesh networks, allowing encrypted communication without the need for the internet. This shift underscores the growing reliance on freedom tech in regions facing heavy government censorship.

Role of Bitchat in Censorship-Resistant Communication

Bitchat, which operates without a central server and does not require user accounts, has garnered attention for its potential in secure, decentralized communication. Launched by Jack Dorsey, the app enables users to send encrypted messages over Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), bypassing the need for traditional internet infrastructure. This makes it especially valuable in situations where government-imposed restrictions hinder access to standard communication channels.

The app’s use in Nepal is not an isolated case. Indonesia experienced a similar rise in Bitchat downloads last week, following corruption-related protests in the country.

The Bluetooth mesh technology allows messages to be relayed between devices within a 300-meter range, further enhancing its effectiveness during civil unrest. The app’s feature of Panic Mode, which wipes all data with a triple-tap, ensures additional privacy for its users, making it an attractive tool for those looking to avoid government surveillance.

Global Trend: Decentralized Messaging Apps Gaining Popularity

The events in Nepal and Indonesia highlight a broader trend where citizens are increasingly turning to decentralized and encrypted messaging apps as an alternative to centralized platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp, which are often subject to government censorship.

Apps like Signal, Telegram, Status, and Bitchat have been adopted by users concerned about privacy and the risk of content being monitored or censored by governments.

Bitchat, in particular, is gaining traction due to its simple design and its ability to function in environments with limited or no internet access. This appeal is amplified in nations where social media bans are becoming more frequent. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency and blockchain projects like Dorsey’s Bitchat continue to evolve and provide tools for those seeking more secure communication alternatives.

Future of Bitchat and Decentralized Messaging

Bitchat is still in its beta phase, having only launched in July 2025, but its sudden surge in popularity is a clear signal that users are seeking freedom from censorship and enhanced security in their online communications. While Bitchat is gaining ground, it faces competition from other decentralized messaging apps like Signal and Session, which already have established user bases.

Despite these challenges, Bitchat’s Bluetooth mesh network could provide a unique advantage in emergency situations where internet access is restricted.

As political instability increases in various parts of the world, apps like Bitchat could become essential tools for people looking to organize, communicate, and protect their privacy. The growing interest in such platforms could signal a shift toward more secure, decentralized technologies that challenge the dominance of traditional tech giants.

