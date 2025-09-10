Nepal, Zimbabwe act on financial risks as digital use grows

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 13:07
Movement
MOVE$0.1281+0.39%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.2553-7.23%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016205+1.20%
Swan Chain
SWAN$0.004943-1.17%
Major
MAJOR$0.16076-0.82%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03888+1.17%
  1. Homepage
  2. >
  3. News
  4. >
  5. Finance
  6. >
  7. Nepal, Zimbabwe act on financial risks as digital use grows

The Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) has issued a new framework to identify critical payment systems in the country and make them impervious to disruptions and other black swan events. Meanwhile, as Zimbabwe’s economy gingerly picks itself up, experts are highlighting a significant surge in the volume of digital payments in the African nation.

The Nepali banking regulator has set things in motion for the new system, issuing guidelines and licenses to ecosystem players. Dubbed the Systemically Important Payment Systems (SIPS), the NRB disclosed in a statement that large-value and time-critical financial transactions will come under the newly minted system.

The central bank added that the move is geared to bring important payment platforms under appropriate oversight to prevent systemic disruptions to the financial landscape. The new framework leans on four major objectives, with the first being the identification of critical payment systems and ensuring that they remain operational around the clock.

Furthermore, the central bank’s framework will assist regulators in spotting risks to payment systems while improving monitoring standards in the ecosystem. While the NRB has issued operational licenses to nine payment system operators, executives disclosed that the framework will be key in identifying the systemically essential systems.

A cursory glance at the framework reveals that regulators will prioritize payment systems that are highly interconnected to other systems in the country.

While the framework spells out regulators’ duties, financial services providers are required to abide by minimum operational standards. For starters, platforms must have strong legal bases and possess the bandwidth to handle inherent credit and liquidity risks.

Furthermore, service providers are required to notify the banking regulator of key changes in their operations. The framework recommends annual self-assessments by financial institutions, urging them to comply with international best practices.

Before launching the framework, the NRB relied on a raft of standards to identify critical digital payments. Using specifications from the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), the NRB prioritized time-critical and large-volume payments.

Ahead of the curve in financial innovation

Despite a late entry into the race for financial innovation, Nepali regulators have their fingers on the pulse of digitization with emerging technologies. The NRB has made a foray into a central bank digital currency (CBDC) via the launch of a policy amendment to give legal backing.

Meanwhile, authorities have opened the floodgates for cross-border financial collaboration with India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI), racking up impressive milestones in Nepal. In 2024, law enforcement agencies intensified their efforts to combat digital asset fraud, following the previous blocking of access to BTC-related websites.

Back to the top ↑

Digital payment boom in Zimbabwe

Elsewhere, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) pegged the value of digital retail transactions in Q2 2025 at an impressive $5.93 billion. In Q1, retail transactions gained $4.4 billion, with the latest figures representing a 34.09% increase between quarters.

Meanwhile, wholesale digital transactions spiked by 15% in the same window, underscoring a warm embrace of digital payment in Zimbabwe. Experts have identified several factors behind the growing number of digital payments in Zimbabwe, with government initiatives at the core.

Since the start of the year, Zimbabwe’s central government has backed the proliferation of POS machines, deploying 152,000 devices to merchants in Q2-2025. Furthermore, the deployment of RTGS, electronic funds transfer (EFT), and other emerging technologies in the payments ecosystem has contributed to the surge in digital payment volume.

Leaning on ZimSwitch, the national payments switch, several financial institutions are reaping the benefits of ecosystem interoperability. The launch of the gold-backed ZiG has helped boost digital payment metrics for the ecosystem, with the government defying the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to roll out the offering.

Outside government policies, mobile money platforms have onboarded millions of users, riding the wave of high mobile penetration in the country. Furthermore, some experts have identified chronic cash shortages in Zimbabwe as a key factor forcing enterprises to pivot to digital payment platforms.

Back to the top ↑

Digital payments surge across Africa

Despite the adoption spree, Zimbabwean authorities have urged enterprises and financial service providers to formalize their operations, brandishing stiff penalties for defaulters. Already, the country has clamped down on the operations of black market forex traders, with bankers noting an uptick in forex volumes on official channels.

African countries are recording an upswing in digital payment metrics since the start of the year. Mobile money and a vast network for financial technology companies have sent digital payments surging in Tanzania, as a government-run instant payment system records $11.7 billion worth of transaction volume.

Pundits have tipped the digital payments industry in Africa to hit $1.5 trillion by 2025, but experts are tracking surging fraud rates correlating with financial digitization. Meanwhile, cross-border payments on the continent are poised to reach $1 trillion by 2025, buoyed by growing bilateral collaboration and increasing financial inclusion metrics.

Back to the top ↑

Watch | Decoding Prosperity: How Blockchain Drives Inclusive Growth

title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””>

Source: https://coingeek.com/nepal-zimbabwe-act-on-financial-risks-as-digital-use-grows/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

People From 130 Countries Onboard vs Polkadot’s Theory: BlockDAG Takes 2025’s Best Coin Spot

People From 130 Countries Onboard vs Polkadot’s Theory: BlockDAG Takes 2025’s Best Coin Spot

Polkadot started with a big technical blueprint. It was built on parachains, relay chains, and cross-chain messaging. The focus was clear: scalability and interoperability from day one. Developers liked this structure, and protocol builders saw it as a forward-looking design. But complexity came at a cost. Onboarding slowed, and regular users faced steep barriers. Incentives […] The post People From 130 Countries Onboard vs Polkadot’s Theory: BlockDAG Takes 2025’s Best Coin Spot appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CROSS
CROSS$0.22705-1.23%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02176+8.85%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02017-0.19%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 10:00
Partager
MIIT's NVDB: Preventing High-Risk Out-of-Bounds Write Vulnerabilities in Apple's iOS/iPadOS/macOS

MIIT's NVDB: Preventing High-Risk Out-of-Bounds Write Vulnerabilities in Apple's iOS/iPadOS/macOS

PANews reported on September 10th that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology's Cybersecurity Threat and Vulnerability Information Sharing Platform (NVDB) recently discovered a high-risk out-of-bounds write vulnerability in Apple's iOS/iPadOS/macOS, which has been exploited in cyberattacks. iOS/iPadOS/macOS are operating systems developed by Apple Inc. in the United States. Due to an out-of-bounds write vulnerability in their ImageIO framework, processing malicious image files can cause memory corruption.
Partager
PANews2025/09/10 12:47
Partager
Little Pepe haalt 25 miljoen dollar op en claimt een eigen blockchain te gaan bouwen

Little Pepe haalt 25 miljoen dollar op en claimt een eigen blockchain te gaan bouwen

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Little Pepe heeft inmiddels meer dan $25 miljoen opgehaald tijdens de presale, waarbij tokens voor $0,0021 per stuk zijn verkocht. Volgens de makers gaat het project verder dan de gebruikelijke memecoin speculatie. Hun ambitie is het bouwen van een eigen Layer-2 blockchain die wordt aangedreven door memes en geen enkele belasting kent. Wat is Little Pepe? In de cryptowereld zijn er genoeg tokens met kikker thema’s voorbijgekomen, maar Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) presenteert zich als de volgende stap in de evolutie van meme coins. Het team omschrijft de coin als een Layer-2 project dat snelheid, veiligheid en extreem lage kosten combineert, allemaal verpakt in een meme cultuur. Het hart van dit netwerk wordt gevormd door de $LILPEPE token, die als brandstof dient voor het volledige ecosysteem. In de whitepaper staat dat gebruikers zich nog steeds vroeg in de reis bevinden en de kans krijgen om getuige te zijn van een nieuw gouden tijdperk voor memecoins. Pepe blijft daarin de heerser, terwijl Little Pepe Layer-2 zich opstelt als koning van een nieuw rijk. $LILPEPE is de utility token binnen het ecosysteem en vormt de kern van een nieuwe generatie Layer-2 blockchains. Op dit moment draait het project nog op Ethereum als ERC-20 token met 18 decimalen en een totale voorraad van 100 miljard stuks. Het verhaal dat het team vertelt, schetst Pepe als de oer kikker die ooit heerste over de meme wereld, maar die te maken kreeg met stijgende gas fees, trage transacties en afhakers. Little Pepe presenteert zich als de erfgenaam van de troon, niet zomaar een nieuwe memecoin, maar de oplossing voor de problemen van het oude rijk. De belofte is duidelijk, weg met de oude web3 sprookjes en een frisse start met Little Pepe, een Layer-2 blockchain die lage kosten, hoge snelheid en meme magie combineert. Volgens de ontwikkelaars is het project ontstaan uit de moerassen van Solidity en de jungles van JavaScript, gewapend met memes en battle tested code om zijn rechtmatige plaats op de troon in te nemen. Wat maakt Little Pepe anders dan andere meme coins? Volgens de makers onderscheidt Little Pepe zich met vier pijlers die inspelen op bekende blockchain problemen. Zo is er Meme Culture Integration, de blockchain zelf draait volledig op meme cultuur, in tegenstelling tot andere Layer-2 oplossingen die alleen Ethereum schaalbaar maken. Een ander belangrijk punt is de belofte van ultra lage tarieven. Waar Ethereum bekendstaat om hoge fees, moet deze nieuwe chain juist extreem goedkoop worden. Tegelijk legt het team de nadruk op veiligheid en snelheid. Transacties zouden razendsnel verwerkt worden zonder problemen. Daarnaast belooft het netwerk fast finality, oftewel vrijwel directe afwikkelingstijden. In de whitepaper wordt het zelfs omschreven als “sneller dan een tweet van Elon.” Een opvallend kenmerk is ook de zero tax policy, geen belasting op aankopen en verkopen. Of zoals het team schrijft, “jouw baby kikker hoort niet belast te worden voor het rondspringen.” Tokenomics en giveaway De totale voorraad van 100 miljard tokens is verdeeld over zeven categorieën. Voor de presale is 26,5% weggezet, terwijl 30% gereserveerd blijft voor de chain zelf en toekomstige infrastructuur. Verder is 13,5% bestemd voor staking en beloningen, 10% voor marketing, nog eens 10% voor liquiditeit en 10% voor CEX reserves. Het grootste aandeel gaat naar de reserves, waarmee de basis van de blockchain kan worden opgebouwd. De presale allocatie geeft vroege investeerders toegang, terwijl de liquiditeit en exchange reserves ruimte scheppen voor toekomstige listings. Voor holders zijn er staking- en beloningsmechanismen, die volgens het team laten zien dat dit “niet zomaar een meme coin is, maar een project met een ziel.” Om de lancering kracht bij te zetten, organiseert Little Pepe een giveaway van $ 777.000. Tien winnaars ontvangen elk voor $77.000 aan $LILPEPE tokens. Meedoen kan door minimaal $100 te investeren in de presale en aanvullende acties te voltooien, zoals volgen, delen en vrienden taggen. Extra taken zorgen voor meer winkansen. Hoe doe je mee aan de presale Wie wil instappen, doorloopt drie stappen. Allereerst is er een wallet nodig die gekoppeld wordt aan de presale widget op de website van Little Pepe. Met ETH (ERC20) kunnen $LILPEPE tokens worden gekocht. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om met USDT in te stappen, zolang deze via het Ethereum netwerk wordt verstuurd en er genoeg ETH beschikbaar is om de gas fees te dekken. Ook creditcards of debitcards worden geaccepteerd, al is ook dan een DeFi wallet vereist. Het team heeft hiervoor een handleiding gepubliceerd. Volgens de whitepaper FAQ worden tokens pas na afloop van de presale verdeeld. Gebruikers hoeven alleen hun wallet te koppelen en kunnen daarna hun $LILPEPE claimen. Website | X (Twitter) | Telegram i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Little Pepe haalt 25 miljoen dollar op en claimt een eigen blockchain te gaan bouwen is geschreven door Redactie en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001857-14.50%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009976-2.52%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001682-0.47%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/10 11:46
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

People From 130 Countries Onboard vs Polkadot’s Theory: BlockDAG Takes 2025’s Best Coin Spot

MIIT's NVDB: Preventing High-Risk Out-of-Bounds Write Vulnerabilities in Apple's iOS/iPadOS/macOS

Little Pepe haalt 25 miljoen dollar op en claimt een eigen blockchain te gaan bouwen

Why BullZilla’s Top 100x Crypto Presale in 2025 Draws Early Buyers While Official Trump and Bonk Stay in the Spotlight

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference