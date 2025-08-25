Nervos Network And CKB (CKB) Are Geared Toward Creating A Versatile Blockchain Platform

2025/08/25 17:57
Aug 25, 2025 at 08:40

Nervos Network (CKB) is a cryptocurrency project and blockchain platform that aims to provide a secure, scalable, and permissionless infrastructure for decentralized applications (dApps) and the broader blockchain ecosystem.


Nervos Network is designed with a layered architecture to separate the store of assets from the computation layer. The CKB serves as the layer for storing assets and securing the network.


The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the underlying blockchain that serves as the foundation for various use cases and applications. 

Cell Model


Nervos CKB uses a unique Cell Model to represent and manage assets. Cells are like programmable containers that hold assets and execute smart contracts, enabling a wide range of applications.


It supports stateful smart contracts, allowing developers to create decentralized applications with complex state transitions and logic.


CKB is the native cryptocurrency token of the Nervos Network and the Nervos CKB blockchain. 


CKB tokens can be used for transactions and as a means of transferring value within the Nervos CKB network. CKB holders can stake their tokens to participate in network security, consensus, and block validation, potentially earning rewards.


CKB tokens are used to pay for resource consumption on the network, such as storage and computation.




This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.

Source: https://coinidol.com/nervos-network-ckb-token/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
