Nervos Network And CKB (CKB) Are Geared Toward Creating A Versatile Blockchain Platform

Nervos Network (CKB) is a cryptocurrency project and blockchain platform that aims to provide a secure, scalable, and permissionless infrastructure for decentralized applications (dApps) and the broader blockchain ecosystem.



Nervos Network is designed with a layered architecture to separate the store of assets from the computation layer. The CKB serves as the layer for storing assets and securing the network.



The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the underlying blockchain that serves as the foundation for various use cases and applications.

Cell Model



Nervos CKB uses a unique Cell Model to represent and manage assets. Cells are like programmable containers that hold assets and execute smart contracts, enabling a wide range of applications.



It supports stateful smart contracts, allowing developers to create decentralized applications with complex state transitions and logic.



CKB is the native cryptocurrency token of the Nervos Network and the Nervos CKB blockchain.



CKB tokens can be used for transactions and as a means of transferring value within the Nervos CKB network. CKB holders can stake their tokens to participate in network security, consensus, and block validation, potentially earning rewards.



CKB tokens are used to pay for resource consumption on the network, such as storage and computation.









