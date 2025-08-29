NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

Par : Coincentral
2025/08/29 02:36
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07543+0.84%
FLOW
FLOW$0.4077+4.91%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02519-0.94%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05568-0.10%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00012601+1.02%

TLDR

  • Q1 revenue reached $1.56 billion, up 1% YoY, beating expectations.
  • All-flash array revenue rose 6% to $893 million, securing #1 market share.
  • Public cloud services grew 33% YoY excluding Spot.
  • Record cash flow from operations hit $673 million, free cash flow $620 million.
  • Shares dropped 6% after a cautious Q2 outlook.

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) closed its first quarter of fiscal 2026 with revenue growth and all-flash leadership, yet shares fell nearly 6% in extended trading as guidance suggested slower spending ahead. As of August 27, 2025, the company reported Q1 results with revenue at $1.56 billion, up 1% year over year, while investors weighed market headwinds against operational strength. As of writing, shares trade at $114.26, up 1.90%.

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP)

Quarterly Financial Performance

NetApp’s Q1 fiscal 2026 revenue of $1.56 billion surpassed analyst expectations of $1.55 billion. All-flash array revenue rose 6% year over year to $893 million, giving the company the top position in the all-flash market. Hybrid cloud revenue increased 1% to $1.40 billion, while public cloud revenue reached $161 million, also up 1% year over year but 18% growth when excluding Spot.

The company recorded a gross margin of 71.1%, improving 1.6 percentage points sequentially. Operating profit was $401 million with a margin of 25.7%. Non-GAAP diluted EPS came in at $1.55, while GAAP EPS was $1.15. Deferred revenue climbed 9% to $4.53 billion.

NetApp also returned $404 million to shareholders, including $300 million in buybacks and $104 million in dividends, or $0.52 per share. Cash and short-term investments totaled $3.3 billion, against $2.5 billion in debt, resulting in a net cash position of $840 million.

Guidance and Outlook

For Q2 fiscal 2026, NetApp expects revenue between $1.615 billion and $1.765 billion, with the midpoint slightly above consensus estimates of $1.68 billion. Adjusted EPS is projected between $1.84 and $1.94. For the full year, NetApp reaffirmed revenue guidance of $6.63 billion to $6.88 billion, with adjusted EPS expected in the range of $7.60 to $7.90.

Despite cautious guidance, management pointed to strong demand for AI-ready infrastructure and expanding partnerships with hyperscalers, including AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

Strategic Highlights

The quarter was marked by significant innovation and partnerships. NetApp introduced its AIPod Mini with Intel, advancing AI adoption across industries. It also launched cyber-resilience features to address emerging threats and introduced BlueXP Keystone Management for subscription optimization.

In collaboration with NVIDIA and Microsoft, NetApp unveiled enterprise-grade RAG architecture and cloud integrations, strengthening its positioning in AI-driven data solutions. Awards and recognition reinforced its leadership, including being named #1 in all-flash storage by IDC and inclusion on the Forbes Global 2000 list.

Market Performance

Despite the operational achievements, NTAP shares declined after the earnings release. Year-to-date, the stock is nearly flat at -0.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 10.08%. Over one year, shares are down 11.7%, but the company has delivered strong long-term performance, with a three-year return of 63.6% and a five-year return of 183.5%, far outpacing the broader market.

NetApp’s leadership in all-flash and AI-ready infrastructure supports its long-term growth potential, though short-term revenue pressures remain a challenge.

 

The post NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) analysts believe Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading below its fair value as its price volatility falls to historic lows, narrowing the asset's risk-read more
Bitcoin
BTC$111,934.91-0.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10263+1.76%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/29 01:22
Partager
Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon

Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Aave Labs heeft met de lancering van Horizon een nieuwe mijlpaal gezet in de samensmelting van traditionele financiële markten en DeFi. Het platform maakt het voor instellingen mogelijk om stablecoins te lenen tegen reële activa zoals tokenized Treasuries, obligaties en andere gereguleerde financiële producten. Daarmee geeft Aave een duidelijke richting aan de toekomst van institutionele stablecoin leningen en het bredere gebruik van RWA’s in de blockchain wereld. Het doel van Horizon Horizon is gebouwd op een versie van Aave V3 en combineert strikte compliance met de openheid en compatibiliteit van DeFi. Waar instellingen doorgaans geconfronteerd worden met zware regulatoire eisen, biedt Horizon een hybride structuur. Aan de ene kant moeten uitgevers van tokenized assets voldoen aan strenge checks. Hierdoor kunnen USDC, RLUSD en Aave’s eigen GHO vrij gebruikt worden binnen het DeFi ecosysteem. Volgens Aave oprichter Stani Kulechov draait Horizon om het ontsluiten van de waarde van tokenized collateral op institutionele schaal. Met meer dan 25 miljard dollar aan bestaande RWA’s op de blockchain wil Horizon deze activa transformeren van passieve tokens naar liquide onderpanden die echte bruikbaarheid hebben in de DeFi-markten. Grote partnerschappen als basis Aave Labs heeft Horizon niet alleen gelanceerd, maar meteen geïntegreerd in de traditionele financiële infrastructuur. Partners zijn onder meer Circle, Chainlink, Centrifuge, Superstate, VanEck, WisdomTree, Hamilton Lane en Securitize. Deze instellingen brengen samen een breed aanbod aan tokenized producten, waaronder Amerikaanse staatsobligaties, kortlopende yield fondsen en tokenized treasuries. The Horizon RWA market by Aave Labs is live. pic.twitter.com/veUi9quMxs — Aave (@aave) August 27, 2025 Chainlink speelt een belangrijke rol met zijn SmartData infrastructuur. Met on chain NAV rapportages, Proof of Reserves en SmartAUM worden de waarden van tokenized fondsen realtime gevalideerd. Dit maakt het mogelijk om geautomatiseerde leningen aan te bieden die altijd gebaseerd zijn op actuele data. Daarmee wordt de transparantie verhoogd. Gevolgen voor institutionele stablecoin leningen Met Horizon wordt een belangrijke drempel voor institutionele partijen weggenomen. Tot nu toe waren DeFi leningen grotendeels afhankelijk van crypto native assets zoals ETH of BTC, die vaak te volatiel zijn om te voldoen aan de eisen van grote financiële instellingen. Door veilige en gereguleerde RWA’s als onderpand in te zetten, krijgen instellingen toegang tot voorspelbare liquiditeit en 24/7 lending mogelijkheden. Dit versterkt niet alleen hun vertrouwen in blockchain technologie, maar vergroot ook de aantrekkelijkheid van stablecoin markten op wereldschaal. Impact op integratie van RWA in DeFi De waarde van RWA’s op de blockchain groeit snel, maar tot nu toe waren deze activa vaak geïsoleerd. Horizon verandert dit landschap fundamenteel. Door tokenized Treasuries en vergelijkbare producten bruikbaar te maken als actief onderpand, worden ze direct gekoppeld aan DeFi markten. Dit vermindert de afhankelijkheid van volatiele crypto activa, verdiept liquiditeits pools en schept vertrouwen bij instellingen die tot nu toe terughoudend waren. Volgens Sergey Nazarov, mede-oprichter van Chainlink, luidt Horizon een nieuw hoofdstuk in voor DeFi. Het verbindt toonaangevende financiële instellingen met blockchain-native infrastructuur. Aave Labs rolls out Horizon – Institutional borrowing vs tokenized Treasurys, CLOs – Borrow USDC, RLUSD, GHO w/ predictable liquidity – Powered by Chainlink Onchain NAV – Partners: Circle, VanEck, Centrifuge, WisdomTree + more More: https://t.co/nZOLXF1w4W pic.twitter.com/J5LXn2Y1bL — Fomos News (@fomos_news) August 27, 2025 Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Threshold
T$0.01623-0.18%
Wormhole
W$0.07775+6.87%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,934.91-0.08%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/29 01:31
Partager
Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

Recently, Clanker founder and CEO Jack Dishman announced that the project developer Proxystudio has decided to resign immediately because Proxystudio was exposed for a "criminal record" - when working on the well-known DeFi project Velodrome Finance, it stole about $350,000 worth of funds from the team's wallet. Although he later returned the funds, the incident still brought far-reaching negative impacts.
Velodrome Finance
VELODROME$0.05184-0.47%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001677+0.41%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002963-1.36%
Partager
PANews2025/05/07 10:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

Top Crypto to Buy Now: Why Pepeto Leads the Best Memecoins for the Bull Run

PA Daily | The United States exempts some products such as mobile phones and computers from "reciprocal tariffs"; OpenAI officially announced that GPT-4 will be retired at the end of this month and wi