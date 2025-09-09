Netflix Has Renewed Chuck Lorre’s Sitcom ‘Leanne’ For A Second Season

Leanne Morgan and Kristen Johnston as Carol in ‘Leanne’ on Netflix. Photo by Patrick Mcelhenney/Netflix

Leanne Morgan’s career is on fire! Her stand-up comedy special and new sitcom series, Leanne, are chart-toppers, and today, Netflix announced that her show will get a second season!

The 59-year-old grandma from Tennessee took the time to thank her fans for their continuous support. The multi-cam comedy, which debuted on Netflix’s Global Top 10, has received rave reviews from critics, and her loyalists have pleaded with the streamer for more episodes since the 16-episode first season premiered on July 31.

Morgan, who not only stars in the series but is also an executive producer and co-creator alongside sitcom legend Chuck Lorre, exclaimed to Tudum.com, “We’re coming back for a second season! I am so grateful to all the writers, producers, Netflix, WB, our amazing cast, and especially for all the fans of the show. Y’all did this for us, and we can’t wait to be back!”

Lorre, who executive-produced and co-created Leanne alongside Morgan and Susan McMartin, added, “Much thanks and gratitude to Netflix for this amazing opportunity. Congrats to Leanne and the entire cast and crew. This has been an incredible journey that began with a visit to Knoxville, Tennessee. Leanne Morgan is the whole package. A comedic genius, a warm, loving human being, and an absolute joy to work with.”

Morgan’s story is so inspiring for many reasons. Seeing a woman who is incredibly talented reach this level of success is always a cause for celebration, but it’s even more meaningful when it happens later in life. It gives women everywhere hope and, more importantly, reassurance that it’s never too late to turn their dreams into reality. Morgan has a lot to celebrate, including her 60th birthday, which is just weeks away.

In a sit-down interview just before the premiere of Leanne, Morgan told me that not too long ago, she felt her career had peaked, but then she did something that changed everything. She explained how she invested in herself and trusted her instincts because she believed in her talent and capabilities. What happened next was more rewarding than she could have ever imagined.

In our interview, Morgan reflected on feeling frustrated and defeated after 20 years of doing stand-up comedy, life as an empty-nester after her three children left home, and the disheartening feeling that perhaps she’d peaked. She felt, as she explained, “Done for.”

“Things were just not going well. I was working all the time, but it wasn’t the kind of work I wanted, and it wasn’t like the people that I admired, like Jim Gaffigan and Jerry Seinfeld. And I remember crying to my husband and saying, ‘I don’t think it’s going to happen.’ All those years, I had so much hope and had persevered, but I thought, ‘This is getting to be too much.’ And then I told him I wanted to open up a hardware store,” she laughed. “And he said, ‘You’re crazy.’”

This was one of those pivotal, make-it-or-break-it moments in her life, but Morgan decided to try something new: She hired a social media team. “Things blew up, and I got my first tour,” she explained, referring to her “I’m Every Woman” tour, which led to her first Netflix stand-up comedy special, which is how Lorre discovered her.

The first season of Leanne centers around Morgan’s character as her world is turned upside down after her husband of 33 years unexpectedly leaves her for another woman. As she grapples with the betrayal, she finds comfort and support from her family, including her ride-or-die sister Carol (Kristen Johnston).

The two are dynamic on screen together and became the best of friends while filming season one. Viewers watch as Leanne finds joy again and, like Morgan in real life, discovers that it’s never too late to rewrite your story.

Nick Bakay and Judi Marmel also serve as executive producers in this heartfelt series. Starring alongside Morgan and Johnston are Celia Weston, Blake Clark, Ryan Stiles, Graham Rogers, and Hannah Pilkes. Leanne comes from Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Morgan’s fans will have to wait for season two, but in the meantime, they can look forward to her new stand-up special, Unspeakable Things, which premieres globally on Netflix on November 4. This will be her second hour-long special following her 2023 breakout, I’m Every Woman, which is Netflix’s most-viewed comedy special by a woman since early 2023. Unspeakable Things is the first of two new specials in her deal with Netflix.

Morgan is adored for her relatability and the nuggets of wisdom that are cleverly interwoven into her jokes. When asked for guidance for anyone watching her success story unfold who might be feeling as despondent about their lives as she once felt about her career, she had some sage advice indeed.

“I had people tell me, ‘Oh, you can’t afford these social media people.’ I knew that was what comedians that I admired were doing,” she explained, adding that she wasn’t making a lot of money doing stand-up at the time. “If I made money, I would buy these kids a haircut and uniforms and that kind of thing. I’d never invested in myself like I should have. And that’s what I did. That changed it, that turned everything around. And I just would tell women or anybody, if it’s in your gut, you know what needs to be done. You feel this, you know what your gifts are. Keep going. Don’t give up. It’s never too late.”