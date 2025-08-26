Netflix To Become Home For 2026 World Baseball Classic In Japan

Japan beat Team USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, propelled by Shohei Ohtani. Now, MLB and Netflix have reached a deal that will see the streaming giant pick up rights to stream the 2026 WBC in Japan. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) Getty Images

Major League Baseball has reached a deal with Netflix to stream the upcoming 2026 World Baseball Classic from Japan.

The deal announced late Monday will see Netflix have exclusive rights to the tournament that is owned by MLB and operated in collaboration with the Major League Baseball Players Association, the union for MLB’s players.

The deal increases Netflix’s live sports portfolio after adding the NFL and WWE. The 2026 World Baseball Classic will mark the first time Netflix will stream a live event in Japan.

In total, Netflix will stream all 47 games of the 2026 World Baseball Classic live and on-demand for viewers in Japan.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“This partnership demonstrates the growing popularity of the tournament, increasing interest in the event from global media companies and WBCI’s effort to engage with fans through innovative digital platforms. Netflix has already demonstrated remarkable success in live sports streaming globally. By joining forces with a leader in entertainment, we are not only honoring the tradition of baseball, but also embracing the future — ensuring that fans of all ages and backgrounds can enjoy the tournament in ways that fit their lives today. Together with Netflix, we are committed to continue making this an exciting and unifying World Baseball Classic for Japanese fans,” said Noah Garden, MLB Deputy Commissioner, Business & Media.

“We are honored to partner with WBCI as the new home for the World Baseball Classic in Japan,” said Kaata Sakamoto, Vice President of Content, Netflix in Japan. “We are committed to ensuring all fans—whether lifelong supporters or new to the game—can experience the tournament in a way that fits their lives today. With Netflix already in millions of Japanese homes, we are excited to deliver a new kind of viewing experience that brings fans even closer to the action, the players, and the heart of the tournament, wherever they are. We look forward to working with leading Japanese partners to make the World Baseball Classic a true nationwide celebration, and to deliver innovative live entertainment for our members.”

The 2026 World Baseball Classic will be the sixth iteration of the global baseball tournament and will feature 20 teams competing in four first-round pools in Tokyo; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Houston, Texas, USA; and Miami, Florida, USA, starting on March 5 and 6, 2026. Team Japan is the defending champion of the tournament that was played in 2023.

“Players have a profound investment in expanding the game globally, as demonstrated by their participation in the World Baseball Classic and other international competitions,” said MLB Players, Inc. President Evan Kaplan. “Japanese fans have long shown remarkable passion for international baseball, and the World Baseball Classic represents one of the sport’s most unique stages, where the world’s top players compete for national pride. The media partnership being announced today will provide fans in Japan access to one of the most exciting international competitions and allow them to experience the enthusiasm and commitment that Players bring to the game on the global stage.”

The partnership between MLB and Netflix comes as the league continues to discuss splitting up parts of the current ESPN media rights deal that they opt out of at the end of the season. Netflix has been rumored to potentially be in play for the Home Run Derby, while ESPN is reportedly picking up a nationally televised game of the week that would not be on Sunday, along with the exclusive rights to air out-of-market regular season games for the Twins, Guardians, Diamondbacks, and Padres. NBC and Apple are in play for Sunday Night Baseball.