Netflix To Become Home For 2026 World Baseball Classic In Japan

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 09:14
Streamflow
STREAM$0.04891+0.70%
Vice
VICE$0.01476+20.29%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.5024+2.98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017491-14.72%
American Coin
USA$0.0000007269-8.92%

Japan beat Team USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, propelled by Shohei Ohtani. Now, MLB and Netflix have reached a deal that will see the streaming giant pick up rights to stream the 2026 WBC in Japan. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Major League Baseball has reached a deal with Netflix to stream the upcoming 2026 World Baseball Classic from Japan.

The deal announced late Monday will see Netflix have exclusive rights to the tournament that is owned by MLB and operated in collaboration with the Major League Baseball Players Association, the union for MLB’s players.

The deal increases Netflix’s live sports portfolio after adding the NFL and WWE. The 2026 World Baseball Classic will mark the first time Netflix will stream a live event in Japan.

In total, Netflix will stream all 47 games of the 2026 World Baseball Classic live and on-demand for viewers in Japan.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“This partnership demonstrates the growing popularity of the tournament, increasing interest in the event from global media companies and WBCI’s effort to engage with fans through innovative digital platforms. Netflix has already demonstrated remarkable success in live sports streaming globally. By joining forces with a leader in entertainment, we are not only honoring the tradition of baseball, but also embracing the future — ensuring that fans of all ages and backgrounds can enjoy the tournament in ways that fit their lives today. Together with Netflix, we are committed to continue making this an exciting and unifying World Baseball Classic for Japanese fans,” said Noah Garden, MLB Deputy Commissioner, Business & Media.

“We are honored to partner with WBCI as the new home for the World Baseball Classic in Japan,” said Kaata Sakamoto, Vice President of Content, Netflix in Japan. “We are committed to ensuring all fans—whether lifelong supporters or new to the game—can experience the tournament in a way that fits their lives today. With Netflix already in millions of Japanese homes, we are excited to deliver a new kind of viewing experience that brings fans even closer to the action, the players, and the heart of the tournament, wherever they are. We look forward to working with leading Japanese partners to make the World Baseball Classic a true nationwide celebration, and to deliver innovative live entertainment for our members.”

The 2026 World Baseball Classic will be the sixth iteration of the global baseball tournament and will feature 20 teams competing in four first-round pools in Tokyo; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Houston, Texas, USA; and Miami, Florida, USA, starting on March 5 and 6, 2026. Team Japan is the defending champion of the tournament that was played in 2023.

“Players have a profound investment in expanding the game globally, as demonstrated by their participation in the World Baseball Classic and other international competitions,” said MLB Players, Inc. President Evan Kaplan. “Japanese fans have long shown remarkable passion for international baseball, and the World Baseball Classic represents one of the sport’s most unique stages, where the world’s top players compete for national pride. The media partnership being announced today will provide fans in Japan access to one of the most exciting international competitions and allow them to experience the enthusiasm and commitment that Players bring to the game on the global stage.”

The partnership between MLB and Netflix comes as the league continues to discuss splitting up parts of the current ESPN media rights deal that they opt out of at the end of the season. Netflix has been rumored to potentially be in play for the Home Run Derby, while ESPN is reportedly picking up a nationally televised game of the week that would not be on Sunday, along with the exclusive rights to air out-of-market regular season games for the Twins, Guardians, Diamondbacks, and Padres. NBC and Apple are in play for Sunday Night Baseball.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/maurybrown/2025/08/25/netflix-to-become-home-for-2026-world-baseball-classic-in-japan/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14691+2.04%
SIX
SIX$0.02123-3.28%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009448-0.17%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Partager
Stargate announced the termination of STG staking function. veSTG holders will share 50% of the protocol revenue and the other 50% will be used for ZRO repurchase.

Stargate announced the termination of STG staking function. veSTG holders will share 50% of the protocol revenue and the other 50% will be used for ZRO repurchase.

PANews reported on August 26 that according to official Stargate news, LayerZero Foundation has officially completed the full acquisition of Stargate (STG), including the protocol, tokens and treasury. After the acquisition, STG tokens will be convertible into LayerZero's native token, ZRO, at a fixed exchange rate (1 STG = 0.08634 ZRO), with the exchange window remaining open. Furthermore, StargateDAO will be dissolved, and STG staking will cease. However, previously locked STG will be automatically unlocked and can be redeemed for ZRO at any time. Furthermore, all veSTG holders who locked up their STG before August 10th will receive 50% of the protocol's Stargate revenue over the next six months, with the remaining 50% allocated for ZRO buybacks. Earlier news came out that Stargate DAO has approved LayerZero’s acquisition of Stargate (STG) .
SIX
SIX$0.02123-3.28%
Stargate Finance
STG$0.1628-9.55%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01263-9.07%
Partager
PANews2025/08/26 09:12
Partager
ZetaChain has completed the Lightning Network upgrade, and the block time target has been improved by 70%

ZetaChain has completed the Lightning Network upgrade, and the block time target has been improved by 70%

PANews reported on June 20 that according to the official announcement, ZetaChain has completed the lightning network upgrade, laying the foundation for decentralized cross-chain transactions. This upgrade mainly includes the
CROSS
CROSS$0.21387-7.29%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0576-7.39%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1281-17.14%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 18:59
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Stargate announced the termination of STG staking function. veSTG holders will share 50% of the protocol revenue and the other 50% will be used for ZRO repurchase.

ZetaChain has completed the Lightning Network upgrade, and the block time target has been improved by 70%

Tom Lee forwarded the views of his fund analyst: ETH may bottom out at $4,300 and start to rebound to a new high

SUI's treasury subsidiary, Mill City Ventures III, has been renamed SUI Group Holdings and its stock symbol has been changed to SUIG.