Neural Network Algo Trading on Crypto: Light-Speed Predictions, Real Profits

Par : Medium
2025/09/12 23:15
RealLink
REAL$0.06458+1.78%
Algorand
ALGO$0.2467+2.74%
Wink
LIKE$0.011169+8.34%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1484+2.84%
Light
LIGHT$0.03024+7.73%

Forget simple bots. The new frontier of trading is AI that “thinks” like a human brain, but at the speed of light.

Fahad's Foresight
4 min read
·
Just now

--

Share

Press enter or click to view image in full size
Generated By Google AI Studio

For years, algorithmic trading has been a game of “if-then” statements. If the price crosses this line, then buy. If this indicator turns red, then sell. It was a world of rigid, human-defined rules executed by dumb, fast machines.

But that era is ending.

The very cutting edge of crypto algo trading in 2025 is a newly developed system class based on neural networks, from the latest in academic research. These are not bots that follow simple instructions; they are AI trading systems where the only instructions provided are a set of adjustable parameters. They are deep learning systems designed to follow a human brain’s learning process. They will analyze market data, learn the patterns and make predictive decisions in less than a millisecond, using a process called back propagation.

This is a glimpse ‘under the hood’ of how this futuristic tool works, and for further trading.

Part 1: What is a Neural Network? (Think of It as a Digital Brain)

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000221+8.33%
Particl
PART$0.2058+1.22%
Partager
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
Partager
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.36472+10.63%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.10741+20.84%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2105+2.33%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Partager
Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.02+2.92%
MAY
MAY$0.04454+3.00%
Partager
PANews2025/05/09 13:21
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Tether announces USAT stablecoin for America

Visa taps Yellow Card to accelerate stablecoin adoption in Africa