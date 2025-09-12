Neural Network Algo Trading on Crypto: Light-Speed Predictions, Real Profits

Forget simple bots. The new frontier of trading is AI that “thinks” like a human brain, but at the speed of light.
Press enter or click to view image in full size
Generated By Google AI Studio
For years, algorithmic trading has been a game of “if-then” statements. If the price crosses this line, then buy. If this indicator turns red, then sell. It was a world of rigid, human-defined rules executed by dumb, fast machines.
But that era is ending.
The very cutting edge of crypto algo trading in 2025 is a newly developed system class based on neural networks, from the latest in academic research. These are not bots that follow simple instructions; they are AI trading systems where the only instructions provided are a set of adjustable parameters. They are deep learning systems designed to follow a human brain’s learning process. They will analyze market data, learn the patterns and make predictive decisions in less than a millisecond, using a process called back propagation.
This is a glimpse ‘under the hood’ of how this futuristic tool works, and for further trading.
Part 1: What is a Neural Network? (Think of It as a Digital Brain)
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected]
pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.