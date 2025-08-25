Kentucky Downs will host the Never Say Die Ladies Turf Sprint on August 30 Danny Brewer

The old sports adage “Never Say Die” belongs in the same sentence as Kentucky Downs for many reasons. The Ladies Turf Sprint run on August 30 just happens to be one of those.

Once known as the Dueling Grounds Race Course as men used this land to settle disputes of major proportion in the late 18th and early 19th century, Kentucky Downs has at times wrestled with the grim reaper. Always managing to find a way to continue racing, the “Never Say Die” mentality from some determined folks has allowed Thoroughbreds the opportunity to continue running in the shadow of the Tennessee state line.

Thanks to those people and the current ownership, Kentucky Downs is flourishing in a major way. The European style course makes the certain uncertainty of the Thoroughbred racing game magnified here and the HUGE purse money can be season making for some. That means you “Never Say Die” with a runner that may be underperforming as if he runs well over this Franklin, Kentucky lawn it can be Bingo time.

“When you think about the purse money we are able to offer it makes this an attractive place to run”, says co-managing partner Ron Winchell. “You don’t necessarily have to win the race, the money is really good if you just finish second or third.”

During the 2025 racing meet, Kentucky Downs will award just over $40 million to its competitors. All that cash is distributed in just seven days. Part of that obscene number is the Never Say Die Ladies Turf Sprint. Offering $2 million to Kentucky-bred horses and $1 million to all others, this is the richest turf sprint for female horses in the world.

Kentucky Downs will offer up $2 million in purse money to Kentucky-bred horses in the Never Say Die Ladies Turf Sprint Danny Brewer

So here is where it really gets good. This six-and-a-half furlong run for girls three years old and up is sponsored by Never Say Die Bourbon. This Kentucky tonic is named for a race horse who was famously revived with a shot of bourbon during a difficult foaling on the Madden family farm in Kentucky. In 1954, Never Say Die became the first American horse in 70 years to win England’s signature Epsom Derby at odds of 33-1. Even more nostalgia is the fact Liverpool’s Mona Best used her winnings from a bet on Never Say Die to open the Cabash Coffee Club where a band known as The Beatles first gained fame.

Since its launch in 2017, Never Say Die Bourbon has gained fame with a unique method that features birth in Kentucky and then an overseas shipment for aging in England. Since first hitting the shelves in 2022, this trans-Atlantic partnership has followed in the hoofsteps of its namesake and achieved massive success. Named as the “Best Bourbon in the World” by Forbes and with other accolades earned at the San Francisco Spirit Competition, Never Say Die Bourbon is one of the excitable names in American spirits.

With all of this coming full circle, the Never Say Die Ladies Turf Sprint will be run at one of the world’s most unique venues on August 30 as part of a card that features five Stakes races. Included in those Stakes will be the The Mint Turf Sprint for three-year-olds and up and the Nashville Derby for three-year olds. These races at Kentucky Downs will be part of an NBC telecast.