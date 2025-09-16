New $100M Super PAC Emerges to Support Pro-Crypto Political Candidates

2025/09/16 06:59
TLDR

  • The Fellowship PAC has pledged over $100 million to support pro-crypto candidates in the upcoming midterm elections.
  • This new Super PAC focuses on transparency and trust while supporting pro-crypto policies.
  • The Fellowship PAC operates independently from other crypto advocacy groups like Fairshake.
  • Despite its public mission, the PAC has not disclosed its leadership or major backers.
  • Fairshake, a leading crypto Super PAC, raised over $260 million for the 2024 elections, signaling growing crypto influence.

A new Super PAC has pledged over $100 million to support pro-crypto and pro-innovation candidates for upcoming elections. The Fellowship PAC, announced Tuesday, enters the political landscape with a strong focus on transparency and trust. This new player is preparing to reshape the influence of cryptocurrency in U.S. politics through financial strength and clear messaging.

Crypto PAC Launches with $100M Funding Pledge

The Fellowship PAC operates independently from other crypto-aligned groups like Fairshake, Protect Progress, and Defend American Jobs. According to its public statement, it emphasizes open operations and community-driven goals, not private agendas.

This new Super PAC claims it is “building on the unprecedented momentum” created by past crypto advocacy campaigns and investor activity. However, despite its public commitment to openness, the PAC has not revealed its backers or leadership team. This has raised questions, although it continues to draw attention with its $100 million pledge.

As midterm elections approach, the PAC is expected to back candidates who support blockchain, digital assets, and financial innovation. This aligns with an increasing number of political efforts pushing for pro-crypto legislation at the federal and state levels. Super PAC activity from the crypto sector continues to influence election outcomes significantly.

Crypto Lobbying Hits Record Highs with Fairshake’s Spending

Fairshake, the most well-funded crypto Super PAC, reported over $260 million in total contributions ahead of the 2024 federal elections. According to OpenSecrets, it spent $195 million supporting crypto-friendly lawmakers and policy agendas. The Super PAC’s impact has already been felt in multiple congressional races.

Its spending played a role in the electoral defeats of lawmakers like Jamaal Bowman, Cori Bush, Katie Porter, and Sherrod Brown. External spending surpassed $40 million last year alone, showing the scale of crypto’s political reach. Fairshake plans to continue this push as the 2026 midterms approach.

A Fairshake representative said in July that $140 million remains available for future campaigns. Recent Federal Election Commission filings show it raised $59 million in the first half of this year. These figures confirm the growing power of Super PACs aligned with the digital asset sector.

Industry Leaders Back Super PAC with Millions in Contributions

According to FEC data, Coinbase led funding for Fairshake, contributing $33.2 million in five separate donations. Other key donors included Ripple Labs, which contributed $23 million, and Uniswap Labs, which contributed nearly $1 million. Additional support came from Robert Leshner and the Solana Policy Institute.

These contributions indicate strategic interest from top firms to influence regulatory outcomes via Super PACs. As Fellowship PAC joins the political stage, industry-wide spending shows no signs of slowing down. The $100 million announcement reinforces that pro-crypto policies will remain a central issue in upcoming campaigns.

