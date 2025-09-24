New All-Time Low At $0.27 Puts $0.20 Support In Focus

Pi coin price today trades at $0.27 after breaking below $0.32 support, marking a new all-time low.

Tokenomics and supply unlocks weigh on sentiment, with 12.6B Pi minted but weak demand persisting.

Founders’ South Korea appearance failed to spark recovery as traders eye $0.20 as next support zone.

Pi coin price today is trading near $0.27 after breaking down from the $0.32 support zone that had held since May. Sellers drove the token to new all-time lows, marking a 91% decline from its February peak near $3. The collapse underscores persistent doubts over tokenomics, supply unlocks, and weak demand despite a rare public appearance by Pi Network’s founders in South Korea.

Pi Price Breaks Below Key Support

Pi Network Price Dynamics (Source: TradingView)

The daily chart shows Pi coin losing critical support at $0.32, a level that had repeatedly cushioned declines through the summer months. The breakdown sent the price sharply lower to $0.27, where it hovers with no clear support until $0.20 and $0.10.

Related: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Why Is Bitcoin Dropping?

Exponential moving averages remain firmly bearish. The 20-day EMA is trending down at $0.34, while the 50-day EMA at $0.36 and 100-day EMA at $0.45 continue to slope lower. Momentum readings confirm exhaustion. The RSI has dropped to 26, indicating oversold conditions, but without evidence yet of a rebound.

Unless Pi recaptures $0.32, the path of least resistance points lower, with sellers eyeing $0.20 as the next target zone.

Founders’ Public Appearance Fails To Lift Sentiment

In a rare move, Pi Network’s two founders appeared together in South Korea, their first joint public appearance since the project’s inception. The event generated buzz among Pi’s global community, many of whom continue to await full mainnet utility and exchange listings.

Despite the symbolic significance, the market reaction was muted. Pi coin extended its decline after the event, signaling that investors remain more focused on structural concerns than public relations. While founder visibility helps credibility, traders stress that adoption milestones and utility breakthroughs are more important catalysts for price action.

Tokenomics Continue To Weigh On Pi Price Action

Underlying supply dynamics remain a major drag on Pi price prediction models. Out of a maximum supply of 100 billion Pi coins, only about 8.19 billion are currently in circulation, with 12.6 billion minted to date. This represents roughly 9% of the total supply.

Related: Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Stalls Below $0.84 Amid RWA Tokenization Hype

The slow and uncertain release schedule has contributed to prolonged uncertainty. While Pi Network has recently accelerated its KYC processes to allow more Pioneers to claim tokens, the impact has not translated into meaningful price support. Instead, each new tranche of unlocked supply risks adding to downward pressure in a market already struggling with weak demand.

Structural Upgrades Provide Long-Term Support

Despite current selling pressure, Pi developers continue rolling out network improvements aimed at sustaining the project over the long term. Version 23 of the protocol, expected to enhance scalability and security, is in active preparation. Meanwhile, KYC verification hurdles have been significantly reduced, cutting wait times from weeks to minutes.

These upgrades may help Pi rebuild user confidence. Analysts note that if adoption accelerates and real-world utility increases, long-term holders could find renewed optimism. Still, in the current bear trend, technical levels remain the primary focus for traders.

Technical Outlook For Pi Coin Price

Pi price prediction for the near term remains fragile as sellers dominate momentum.

Upside levels: Pi must first reclaim $0.32 to stabilize, with further resistance at $0.36 and $0.45 where the 50-day and 100-day EMAs converge.

Pi must first reclaim $0.32 to stabilize, with further resistance at $0.36 and $0.45 where the 50-day and 100-day EMAs converge. Downside levels: If current weakness continues, $0.20 is the next likely support, followed by $0.10 — a level that would erase all gains from Q1 2025.

If current weakness continues, $0.20 is the next likely support, followed by $0.10 — a level that would erase all gains from Q1 2025. Momentum: RSI near oversold conditions may prompt a short-term bounce, but no reversal signals have appeared yet.

Outlook: Will Pi Coin Go Up?

The short-term trajectory for Pi coin hinges on whether buyers can defend the $0.27 region and force a recovery above $0.32. At present, persistent selling pressure, weak tokenomics, and supply overhang suggest that downside risks dominate.

Related: XRP Price Prediction: Why Is XRP Going Down?

The founders’ appearance in South Korea adds symbolic support, and upcoming network upgrades may aid confidence over time. However, with Pi price volatility at extremes and sentiment still fragile, traders warn that recovery may take sustained demand and structural catalysts.

For now, Pi coin remains at risk of extending losses toward $0.20 unless a decisive reclaim of the $0.32–$0.36 zone occurs.