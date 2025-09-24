The post New All-Time Low At $0.27 Puts $0.20 Support In Focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi coin price today trades at $0.27 after breaking below $0.32 support, marking a new all-time low. Tokenomics and supply unlocks weigh on sentiment, with 12.6B Pi minted but weak demand persisting. Founders’ South Korea appearance failed to spark recovery as traders eye $0.20 as next support zone. Pi coin price today is trading near $0.27 after breaking down from the $0.32 support zone that had held since May. Sellers drove the token to new all-time lows, marking a 91% decline from its February peak near $3. The collapse underscores persistent doubts over tokenomics, supply unlocks, and weak demand despite a rare public appearance by Pi Network’s founders in South Korea. Pi Price Breaks Below Key Support Pi Network Price Dynamics (Source: TradingView) The daily chart shows Pi coin losing critical support at $0.32, a level that had repeatedly cushioned declines through the summer months. The breakdown sent the price sharply lower to $0.27, where it hovers with no clear support until $0.20 and $0.10. Related: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Why Is Bitcoin Dropping? Exponential moving averages remain firmly bearish. The 20-day EMA is trending down at $0.34, while the 50-day EMA at $0.36 and 100-day EMA at $0.45 continue to slope lower. Momentum readings confirm exhaustion. The RSI has dropped to 26, indicating oversold conditions, but without evidence yet of a rebound. Unless Pi recaptures $0.32, the path of least resistance points lower, with sellers eyeing $0.20 as the next target zone. Founders’ Public Appearance Fails To Lift Sentiment In a rare move, Pi Network’s two founders appeared together in South Korea, their first joint public appearance since the project’s inception. The event generated buzz among Pi’s global community, many of whom continue to await full mainnet utility and exchange listings. Despite the symbolic significance, the market reaction was… The post New All-Time Low At $0.27 Puts $0.20 Support In Focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi coin price today trades at $0.27 after breaking below $0.32 support, marking a new all-time low. Tokenomics and supply unlocks weigh on sentiment, with 12.6B Pi minted but weak demand persisting. Founders’ South Korea appearance failed to spark recovery as traders eye $0.20 as next support zone. Pi coin price today is trading near $0.27 after breaking down from the $0.32 support zone that had held since May. Sellers drove the token to new all-time lows, marking a 91% decline from its February peak near $3. The collapse underscores persistent doubts over tokenomics, supply unlocks, and weak demand despite a rare public appearance by Pi Network’s founders in South Korea. Pi Price Breaks Below Key Support Pi Network Price Dynamics (Source: TradingView) The daily chart shows Pi coin losing critical support at $0.32, a level that had repeatedly cushioned declines through the summer months. The breakdown sent the price sharply lower to $0.27, where it hovers with no clear support until $0.20 and $0.10. Related: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Why Is Bitcoin Dropping? Exponential moving averages remain firmly bearish. The 20-day EMA is trending down at $0.34, while the 50-day EMA at $0.36 and 100-day EMA at $0.45 continue to slope lower. Momentum readings confirm exhaustion. The RSI has dropped to 26, indicating oversold conditions, but without evidence yet of a rebound. Unless Pi recaptures $0.32, the path of least resistance points lower, with sellers eyeing $0.20 as the next target zone. Founders’ Public Appearance Fails To Lift Sentiment In a rare move, Pi Network’s two founders appeared together in South Korea, their first joint public appearance since the project’s inception. The event generated buzz among Pi’s global community, many of whom continue to await full mainnet utility and exchange listings. Despite the symbolic significance, the market reaction was…

New All-Time Low At $0.27 Puts $0.20 Support In Focus

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 03:23
NEAR
NEAR$2.982+0.64%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,061.46-0.73%
Movement
MOVE$0.1178+2.43%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05123-0.21%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01204-0.24%
  • Pi coin price today trades at $0.27 after breaking below $0.32 support, marking a new all-time low.
  • Tokenomics and supply unlocks weigh on sentiment, with 12.6B Pi minted but weak demand persisting.
  • Founders’ South Korea appearance failed to spark recovery as traders eye $0.20 as next support zone.

Pi coin price today is trading near $0.27 after breaking down from the $0.32 support zone that had held since May. Sellers drove the token to new all-time lows, marking a 91% decline from its February peak near $3. The collapse underscores persistent doubts over tokenomics, supply unlocks, and weak demand despite a rare public appearance by Pi Network’s founders in South Korea.

Pi Price Breaks Below Key Support

Pi Network Price Dynamics (Source: TradingView)

The daily chart shows Pi coin losing critical support at $0.32, a level that had repeatedly cushioned declines through the summer months. The breakdown sent the price sharply lower to $0.27, where it hovers with no clear support until $0.20 and $0.10.

Related: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Why Is Bitcoin Dropping?

Exponential moving averages remain firmly bearish. The 20-day EMA is trending down at $0.34, while the 50-day EMA at $0.36 and 100-day EMA at $0.45 continue to slope lower. Momentum readings confirm exhaustion. The RSI has dropped to 26, indicating oversold conditions, but without evidence yet of a rebound.

Unless Pi recaptures $0.32, the path of least resistance points lower, with sellers eyeing $0.20 as the next target zone.

Founders’ Public Appearance Fails To Lift Sentiment

In a rare move, Pi Network’s two founders appeared together in South Korea, their first joint public appearance since the project’s inception. The event generated buzz among Pi’s global community, many of whom continue to await full mainnet utility and exchange listings.

Despite the symbolic significance, the market reaction was muted. Pi coin extended its decline after the event, signaling that investors remain more focused on structural concerns than public relations. While founder visibility helps credibility, traders stress that adoption milestones and utility breakthroughs are more important catalysts for price action.

Tokenomics Continue To Weigh On Pi Price Action

Underlying supply dynamics remain a major drag on Pi price prediction models. Out of a maximum supply of 100 billion Pi coins, only about 8.19 billion are currently in circulation, with 12.6 billion minted to date. This represents roughly 9% of the total supply.

Related: Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Stalls Below $0.84 Amid RWA Tokenization Hype

The slow and uncertain release schedule has contributed to prolonged uncertainty. While Pi Network has recently accelerated its KYC processes to allow more Pioneers to claim tokens, the impact has not translated into meaningful price support. Instead, each new tranche of unlocked supply risks adding to downward pressure in a market already struggling with weak demand.

Structural Upgrades Provide Long-Term Support

Despite current selling pressure, Pi developers continue rolling out network improvements aimed at sustaining the project over the long term. Version 23 of the protocol, expected to enhance scalability and security, is in active preparation. Meanwhile, KYC verification hurdles have been significantly reduced, cutting wait times from weeks to minutes.

These upgrades may help Pi rebuild user confidence. Analysts note that if adoption accelerates and real-world utility increases, long-term holders could find renewed optimism. Still, in the current bear trend, technical levels remain the primary focus for traders.

Technical Outlook For Pi Coin Price

Pi price prediction for the near term remains fragile as sellers dominate momentum.

  • Upside levels: Pi must first reclaim $0.32 to stabilize, with further resistance at $0.36 and $0.45 where the 50-day and 100-day EMAs converge.
  • Downside levels: If current weakness continues, $0.20 is the next likely support, followed by $0.10 — a level that would erase all gains from Q1 2025.
  • Momentum: RSI near oversold conditions may prompt a short-term bounce, but no reversal signals have appeared yet.

Outlook: Will Pi Coin Go Up?

The short-term trajectory for Pi coin hinges on whether buyers can defend the $0.27 region and force a recovery above $0.32. At present, persistent selling pressure, weak tokenomics, and supply overhang suggest that downside risks dominate.

Related: XRP Price Prediction: Why Is XRP Going Down?

The founders’ appearance in South Korea adds symbolic support, and upcoming network upgrades may aid confidence over time. However, with Pi price volatility at extremes and sentiment still fragile, traders warn that recovery may take sustained demand and structural catalysts.

For now, Pi coin remains at risk of extending losses toward $0.20 unless a decisive reclaim of the $0.32–$0.36 zone occurs.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/pi-price-prediction-new-all-time-low-at-0-27-puts-0-20-support-in-focus/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016041-7.63%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/24 03:59
Partager
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.001719+0.17%
Startup
STARTUP$0.006864+6.84%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1413+59.12%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Partager
‘Groundbreaking’: Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

‘Groundbreaking’: Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

The post ‘Groundbreaking’: Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A “combo” ETF  Crypto ETF trailblazer  Digital Currency Group founder Barry Silbert has reacted to the approval of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund  (GDLC), the very first multi-crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF), describing it as “groundbreaking.”  “Grayscale continues to be the first mover, driving new product innovations that bridge tradfi and digital assets,” Silbert said while commenting on the news.  Peter Mintzberg, chief executive officer at Graysacle, claims that the team behind the world’s leading cryptocurrency asset manager is working “expeditiously” in order to bring the product to the market.  A “combo” ETF  The ETF in question offers exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), as well as several other major altcoins, including the Ripple-linked XRP token, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA). XRP, for instance, has a 5.2% share of the fund, making it the third-largest constituent.  The fund initially debuted as a private placement for accredited investors back in early 2018, and its shares later became available on over-the-counter (OTC) markets.  In early July, the SEC approved the conversion of GDLC into an ETF, but it was then abruptly halted for a “review” shortly after this.  As of Sept. 17, the fund currently has a total of $915.6 million in assets.  Crypto ETF trailblazer  It is worth noting that Grayscale is usually credited with kickstarting the cryptocurrency ETF craze by winning its court case against the SEC.  The SEC ended up approving Bitcoin ETFs in early 2024 and then followed up with Ethereum ETFs.  Grayscale’s flagship GBTC currently boasts more than $20.5 billion in net assets, according to data provided by SoSoValue.  Source: https://u.today/groundbreaking-barry-silbert-reacts-to-approval-of-etf-with-xrp-exposure
Union
U$0.009984-3.03%
Solana
SOL$215.94-2.22%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,170.29-0.66%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 03:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

‘Groundbreaking’: Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch

Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves