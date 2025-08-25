new ATH then correction. The forecasts

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 20:16
Binance Coin
BNB$867.17-0.55%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.431-3.18%
XRP
XRP$2.9629-2.52%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019541-5.04%
MAY
MAY$0.04683-3.42%
Aethir
ATH$0.03282-4.56%

The ATH of Ethereum

Yesterday the price of Ethereum recorded a new ATH after almost four years of waiting.

The previous all-time high was indeed in November 2021, when it surpassed $4,800 but failed to reach $4,900.

Yesterday, according to CMC data, it recorded a new high above $4,950, which currently constitutes the new ATH (All Time High).

It is worth noting that of the five main cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, BNB, and Solana) only XRP has not yet updated its all-time highs in 2025.

The first was Bitcoin, which already in the first months of last year surpassed the all-time high of 2021, rising above $70,000 for the first time.

The second was Solana, which surpassed the 2021 highs at the end of 2024. Then it was BNB‘s turn in 2025.

To be honest, until a few months ago, many feared that Ethereum would not be able to update its all-time highs in 2025, due to a strong retracement that not only brought its price to levels lower than those of October 2024, before the Trump-trade, but even briefly below $1,500.

However, already in May, it suddenly returned to October levels, and on the wave of that momentum, by July it had already risen above $3,000.

It should be remembered that the high at the end of 2024 was slightly above $4,000, so already at the beginning of August, it had recorded the highest values of the last three years.

At that point, it was clear that a strong bullrun was underway that could also bring it back to its highs.

However, it should also be emphasized that the new all-time high recorded yesterday is only slightly higher than that of 2021.

The Correction

In addition, today with the reopening of traditional markets after the weekend, there was a small rise in the Dollar Index, probably not coincidentally, preceded by a correction in the price of Bitcoin.

BTC yesterday rose above $117,000, then temporarily repositioned just below $115,000.

Last night, however, it suddenly fell to $112,000, and subsequently fell below this figure, probably due to the reopening of traditional markets with a slightly strengthening dollar. The price trend of BTC tends to follow an opposite trajectory to that of the Dollar Index, so it is not at all strange that it fell last night.

This very drop in Bitcoin first brought the price of Ethereum below $4,800, and then also below $4,700.

It is worth noting that a very similar movement was also made by the so-called Total3, which is the capitalization of the entire crypto market excluding Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins (i.e., that of altcoins).

Therefore, it was indeed a comprehensive movement of the entire crypto market, which also had repercussions on the price of Ethereum.

The Dollar Index

At this point, it is necessary to ask whether the slight rebound of the Dollar Index last night could be lasting, and what else might influence the crypto markets.

While the price of Ethereum in recent weeks has moved on its own, without being too influenced by Bitcoin, last night it seems to have returned to following the general trend of the crypto markets, once again heavily influenced by BTC price movements.

This necessarily leads to analyzing the trend of the Dollar Index, which affects the price of Bitcoin, which in turn affects the entire crypto market.

To be honest, the Dollar Index has been following a downward trend that started in January and is theoretically still perfectly ongoing. It is precisely thanks to this downward trend of DXY that the price of BTC has risen over the months to record new all-time highs.

Moreover, theoretically, the downward trend of DXY could continue in the coming months, only it is not a linear and continuous trend. It is instead made of continuous ups and downs, only that in the end, the descents are more than the ascents.

At this point, today’s correction of the crypto markets could also be temporary.

The Parallel with 2017

Since the price trend of Ethereum seems to have resumed following the general trend of the crypto markets, primarily influenced by Bitcoin, it could be the price trend of BTC that indirectly influences ETH in the coming months.

The fact is that starting from last month, there is a parallel with 2017, but with a one-month advance.

Indeed, the July 2025 candle of Bitcoin’s price is very reminiscent of that of August 2017, when compared with the trend of the Dollar Index, and that of August 2025 is very reminiscent of that of September 2017, provided that the ongoing correction ends soon.

Therefore, if by the end of the month the price of BTC should return well above $115,000, and if in September it should record new highs, between October and November it could also take off, bringing ETH along with it.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/08/25/ethereum-new-ath-then-correction-the-forecasts/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Retrodrop 8lends: What It Is and Key Terms Every Investor Should Know

Retrodrop 8lends: What It Is and Key Terms Every Investor Should Know

8lends, a decentralized crowdlending platform, has announced the launch of its retrodrop campaign alongside the rollout of its deflationary native token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01317-4.42%
Partager
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/25 20:57
Partager
DOT Miners Launches XRP Auto-Mining App

DOT Miners Launches XRP Auto-Mining App

With the booming growth of XRP, DOT Miners has emerged to help investors convert XRP into a daily income. With the rapid development of XRP and its expanding application scenarios, more and more investors are interested in how to convert their token holdings into long-term, stable returns. Against this backdrop, DOT Miners, a leading global cloud mining service provider, has officially launched the new XRP Auto-Mining App, providing users with a convenient and efficient way to increase the value of their digital assets. This app is designed specifically for cryptocurrency investors, especially XRP holders. Users don’t need to configure complex mining machines or possess specialized technical skills. With a single click, their XRP can automatically mine. How Can You Achieve Income With DOT Miners? Start your digital mining journey in just a few simple steps: Register an account: Register in just seconds and receive a $15 mining starter bonus. Experience real returns without any pre-deposit required. Choose a matching income plan: The platform offers a variety of flexible contract options tailored to different users’ capital and return expectations. Automatic daily income settlement: The system settles mining income daily. Users can log in to the backend to view details at any time. Upon contract maturity, the principal is fully returned, saving time and providing peace of mind. Six Reasons to Choose DOT Miners: 1. Formal and compliant background, transparent and trustworthy DOT Miners is headquartered in the UK. All operations comply with local financial regulatory policies. Contract information is clear and transparent, ensuring full traceability of fund flows. 2. Easy to use, no equipment required No need to purchase mining rigs or technical knowledge required; just a few clicks on your phone or computer will allow you to easily start your dedicated mining process. 3. Powered by green energy, stable and environmentally friendly The platform’s data centers are located in Northern Europe and Africa, powered by 100% renewable energy. This not only ensures stable operation but also demonstrates environmental responsibility. 4. Supports multiple cryptocurrencies Whether you hold major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, LTC, or SOL, the platform supports seamless deposits and earnings management. 5. Backed by industry giants, ensuring strength Bitmain, the world’s leading manufacturer of crypto mining rigs, provides strategic support for the platform, further strengthening its technical and supply chain security. 6. Multi-layered security measures ensure asset safety The entire site utilizes Cloudflare security, EV SSL certificate encryption, and multi-factor authentication to protect user funds from login to withdrawal. Invite and Receive Rewards: Open Your Social Income Channel For every friend you invite who successfully registers and invests, you’ll receive a lifetime commission of 4.5% of their investment. With unlimited members and real-time deposits, you can build your own “digital asset network.” About DOT Miners DOT Miners is a technology platform dedicated to providing cloud mining solutions for users worldwide. Focused on BTC mining and blockchain infrastructure expansion, the platform currently covers over 100 countries and regions, serving over 5 million users. With technical support and investment from Bitmain, DOT Miners not only operates in compliance with regulations and maintains rigorous risk management, but also actively implements financial inclusion and education programs globally, helping more people connect with the future of blockchain and the digital economy. Want to learn more? Visit: www.dotminers.com
XRP
XRP$2.9614-2.33%
Polkadot
DOT$3.898-4.57%
RWAX
APP$0.002941-16.37%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/08/25 21:30
Partager
Prediction Market Kalshi Hires Crypto KOL John Wang as Head of Crypto Business

Prediction Market Kalshi Hires Crypto KOL John Wang as Head of Crypto Business

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Bloomberg, the prediction market platform Kalshi recently hired John Wang, a crypto founder turned KOL, as head of crypto business to deepen its layout in the digital asset field. Before joining Kalshi, Wang provided consulting services to crypto startups and wrote cryptocurrency and finance-related content on the social media platform X. Wang said that he dropped out of the University of Pennsylvania and founded Armor Labs, which was later acquired by another company. Wang also said: "Today, all large fintech companies regard cryptocurrency strategy as a core component of their corporate mission. As far as Kalshi's cryptocurrency plan is concerned, we have prepared a number of different initiatives. One of my main tasks in the early stage is to create more trading markets that resonate with the cryptocurrency culture and keep up with market dynamics, directly attracting Twitter users in the cryptocurrency field."
Moonveil
MORE$0.09812-3.15%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01666+2.33%
Core DAO
CORE$0.46-4.22%
Partager
PANews2025/08/25 21:08
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Retrodrop 8lends: What It Is and Key Terms Every Investor Should Know

DOT Miners Launches XRP Auto-Mining App

Prediction Market Kalshi Hires Crypto KOL John Wang as Head of Crypto Business

New scam service Vanilla Drainer bilked over $5 million in three weeks

How to Build $8,000 a Day in Crypto with XRP Cloud Mining