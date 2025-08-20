New B2BINPAY Report Reveals Growth and Trends

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 18:40
USDCoin
USDC$1+0.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021927+1.91%
Wink
LIKE$0.011553-3.20%
SphereX
HERE$0.000407--%
Unite
UNITE$0.000822-8.75%

Rome, Italy, August 20th, 2025, FinanceWire

B2BINPAY, the all-in-one crypto ecosystem for business, has published a new industry report, “Crypto Becomes an Integral Part of Sports — Growth and Trends,” exploring how cryptocurrency is reshaping the global sports industry.

Once considered a niche financial tool, cryptocurrency has become a driving force in sports. The report reveals that crypto’s community-driven ethos mirrors football’s global fan culture, making the two a natural fit. It traces the journey from early achievements, such as the first crypto-assisted player transfer in 2018, to landmark deals like São Paulo FC’s $6 million USDC transfer in 2022. Sponsorships have grown rapidly, with global crypto sports sponsorship spending reaching $565 million in the 2024/25 season, 59% of which was driven by football, representing a 20% year-on-year increase.

The report also explores how NFTs, fan tokens, and decentralized autonomous organizations are transforming fan engagement, giving supporters unprecedented access, influence, and exclusive experiences. Looking ahead, it predicts a rapid increase in crypto use for transfers and salaries, the rise of blockchain-powered football games that merge entertainment with decentralized finance, and deeper integration between sponsors and clubs that goes beyond logo placements.

B2BINPAY’s own partnership with Athletic Club is highlighted as an example of this trend. Renewed for the 2025 season, the collaboration reflects the shared values of innovation, community, and ambition that unite football and crypto. Athletic’s direct qualification to the UEFA Champions League adds an exciting new chapter to the partnership’s story. 

The full report is available now on B2BINPAY’s official website.

About B2BINPAY

B2BINPAY is Europe’s comprehensive crypto platform for businesses. As an all-in-one ecosystem, the company offers secure and advanced services for integrating cryptocurrency payments into daily operations. Supporting over 350 coins and the majority of blockchain networks, B2BINPAY processes billions in transactions annually. The platform operates fully under European regulations and adheres strictly to KYC and KYT protocols, ensuring safe and compliant operations.

Contact

B2BINPAY
[email protected]

Source: https://finbold.com/crypto-becomes-an-integral-part-of-sports-new-b2binpay-report-reveals-growth-and-trends/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The maintenance algorithm applies to relationships as well as to machines. A well-maintained relationship feels lighter, more joyful, more resilient to the bumps along the way.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10007+0.01%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004514+8.98%
WELL3
WELL$0.000126-3.07%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/20 15:00
Partager
How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

This tutorial walks through building a production-ready OAuth callback server that works across Node.js, Deno, and Bun. We'll cover everything from the basic HTTP server setup to handling edge cases that trip up most implementations.
Boundless Network
BUN$0.000547--%
READY
READY$0.003245+0.34%
Edge
EDGE$0.69553+20.01%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/20 15:10
Partager
The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. House of Representatives is considering advancing the market structure legislation CLARITY Act and the stablecoin bill GENIUS Act
U
U$0.01828-12.95%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017311+0.94%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0892+23.88%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 10:38
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

Unauthorized crypto trading now carries 2 years of prison in Hungary

Value Today Means Moving Faster Than the Plan