New Bill Could Spark the Next Crypto Market Rally?

The U.S. is facing another pivotal policy debate. Rep. Haley Stevens has introduced the “No Tariffs on Groceries Act,” designed to prevent presidents from imposing grocery tariffs without congressional approval. At a glance, this looks like a food policy issue. But when we dig deeper, the ripple effects extend to broader markets—including the crypto market.
Grocery tariffs have become a direct driver of inflation, and inflation in turn shapes Federal Reserve policy, consumer spending, and investor risk appetite. With crypto markets showing signs of consolidation after a strong recovery, this bill could act as a subtle but important catalyst for the next leg of market direction.
Tariffs raise costs, plain and simple. The Yale Budget Lab estimates that current tariffs could push food prices up 3.4% in the short run, with produce up 4.1%. For households already stretched thin, grocery bills are one of the most sensitive inflation pain points.
If tariffs are curbed, grocery inflation may ease. That directly influences the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge. Lower CPI readings reduce pressure on the Fed to keep rates higher for longer. And here’s the chain reaction: when interest rate pressures ease, risk assets like crypto often rally as capital looks for higher returns.
The Supreme Court’s upcoming ruling on the legality of Trump’s tariffs is another factor. If the court invalidates large portions of tariffs, inflationary pressures could fall faster than expected. That would align with the congressional push from the new bill and reinforce the disinflation trend. Markets—crypto included—would likely price in a friendlier liquidity environment.
Looking at the TradingView chart of the total crypto market cap:
The market is consolidating after a strong summer rally, waiting for macro clarity. A softer inflation outlook due to reduced tariff risk could be the trigger that breaks crypto past $4.1 trillion resistance.
The No Tariffs on Groceries Act might seem like consumer protection legislation, but its real market significance lies in its potential to ease inflationary pressure. Lower inflation could translate into a friendlier monetary policy environment, directly boosting risk assets like crypto.
The chart shows the crypto market is at a critical pivot around $4 trillion. If the bill progresses and inflation expectations soften, the market may have the fuel it needs to push toward new highs.