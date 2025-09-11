New Bill Shows US Congress Wants A Bitcoin Reserve — Here’s The 411

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/11 04:00
Bitcoin
The United States may be taking its first formal step toward accepting a Bitcoin reserve as part of its national strategy. A new proposal before Congress marks a historic turning point in the US policy toward BTC and digital assets. This bill directs the Treasury to study the feasibility of creating a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, marking a shift in how the government approaches cryptocurrencies. 

Congress Moves To Explore A US Bitcoin Reserve

Filed on September 5, 2025, by Representative Mr. Joyce of Ohio, the new bill, H.R. 5166, directs the Treasury to deliver a comprehensive report within 90 days of enactment. The report must assess the practicalities of establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a US Digital Asset Stockpile, including their effects on the government’s balance sheet and the Treasury Forfeiture Fund. By studying these mechanisms, Congress is positioning the US government to not only hold BTC but to integrate it directly into fiscal operations. 

The bill requires detailed planning on custody and security. Treasury officials, working with third-party custodians, will have to design a framework capable of holding federal Bitcoin assets safely, accounting for risks from both technical vulnerabilities and geopolitical threats. This includes defining custody architecture, legal authorities, and interagency transfer protocols to ensure efficient management of assets across federal departments. 

The classified section of the report, coordinated by the National Security Agency (NSA), underlines the national security implications of maintaining digital assets at scale. One notable provision directs the Treasury to explore the role of seized Bitcoin in the creation of the reserve. Formalizing these holdings into a reserve would give them new fiscal utility while establishing clear protocols for how they should be integrated into the Treasury’s books. 

Over the years, US law enforcement has frequently confiscated Bitcoin through criminal proceedings, making the government one of the largest holders of the asset at various times. One case occurred in November 2021, when authorities seized thousands of BTC tied to Silk Road, an infamous online black market that was popular for hosting money laundering and other illicit activities. 

Circling back, the new bill introduced to Congress requires an explanation of how BTC and other digital assets would be recorded on the federal government’s balance sheet. This issue has major implications for accounting standards, sovereign reserves, and transparency, since Bitcoin is volatile and does not behave like traditional fiat assets or commodities. If implemented, it would mark the first time BTC appears as a line item in official US financial statements, signaling a transformative shift in monetary policy.  

White House Advisor Makes BTC Reserve A Top Priority 

While Congress pushes ahead with H.R. 5166, some members of the White House are making clear that a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve is not just a legislative experiment but a national priority. Patrick Witt, recently appointed as the Executive Director of the White House Council of Advisers on Digital Assets, confirmed that building a Bitcoin reserve is at the top of the administration’s agenda.

Witt explained that the government is actively exploring creative ways to secure more BTC, signaling an intent to accumulate rather than simply manage its already accrued holdings.

Bitcoin
