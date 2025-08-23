New Bitcoin Bill in Philippines Proposes Buying 10K BTC for National Reserves

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 12:53
BTC
BTC$115,771.42+2.28%
COM
COM$0.021476-0.39%
FUTURE
FUTURE$0.13866+0.19%

A groundbreaking bill in the Philippines pushes to establish a national bitcoin reserve, aiming to elevate economic sovereignty and future-proof the nation’s financial resilience. New Bill in Philippines Eyes National Bitcoin Reserve to Boost Economic Sovereignty A legislative effort to reshape the Philippines’ approach to financial resilience is gaining attention as the country weighs incorporating […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/new-bitcoin-bill-in-philippines-proposes-buying-10k-btc-for-national-reserves/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DEFI
DEFI$0.001782+2.64%
STARTUP
STARTUP$0.007995+0.78%
JUNE
JUNE$0.0697+1.30%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Partager
Ripple vs SEC Officially Ends as Court Approves Dismissal

Ripple vs SEC Officially Ends as Court Approves Dismissal

The nearly five-year legal battle between Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has finally come to an end. On August 22, 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit issued its mandate approving the Joint Stipulation of Dismissal filed by both parties. The order, signed by Clerk of Court
U
U$0.01766+37.96%
SECOND
SECOND$0.0000073+1.38%
ORDER
ORDER$0.1392+7.65%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 13:26
Partager
Lens Chain V3: A highly scalable SocialFi layer 2 network based on Avail DA

Lens Chain V3: A highly scalable SocialFi layer 2 network based on Avail DA

If you have used Lens ecosystem applications such as Orb, Tape, Hey, Soclly, etc. in the early stage, you are likely to get the annual SocialFi airdrop opportunity.
GET
GET$0.010074+0.09%
LAYER
LAYER$0.5806+4.01%
ETC
ETC$24.05+13.28%
Partager
PANews2025/04/08 17:36
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Ripple vs SEC Officially Ends as Court Approves Dismissal

Lens Chain V3: A highly scalable SocialFi layer 2 network based on Avail DA

Yupp — active in the project with an eye on the drop

IRS crypto boss Trish Turner resigns just 3 months into the role