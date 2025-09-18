New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month

2025/09/18 00:30
Climbing to the top of the meme coin charts takes more than a viral mascot or celebrity tweets. Hype may spark attention, but only momentum, utility, and adaptability keep it alive.

That’s why the latest debate among crypto enthusiasts is catching attention. While Dogecoin remains a household name, a new player has entered the arena with bold ambitions. To truly see where the future of meme coins might head, let’s take a closer look at how Dogecoin stacks up, and why Layer Brett is winning over the crowd.

Dogecoin ETF race heats up but questions linger on growth

Rex Shares and Osprey filed for a Dogecoin ETF under the Investment Company Act of 1940, a path that speeds up approval. While trading was expected to start last week, Bloomberg analysts now highlight September 18, 2025, as the next key date. 

Bitwise entered the race in January with Coinbase Custody managing DOGE and BNY Mellon handling cash, though the SEC has delayed its review until November 12, 2025. Grayscale re-filed in August to convert its DOGE Trust into a spot ETF, with decisions likely slipping into late 2025, while 21Shares’ April application faces deadlines into early 2026.

The SEC is currently reviewing over 90 crypto ETF applications, including Bitcoin, Solana, and XRP. Should Rex Shares or Osprey secure approval first, Dogecoin could gain a powerful new growth driver.

However, even with multiple ETF applications in play, Dogecoin’s price performance tells a more tempered story. After reaching an ATH of $0.7376 in May 2021, it now trades around $0.2602 with a market cap near $40 billion. 

That stability reflects its maturity compared to smaller tokens, but it also raises doubts about future growth. For many investors, the question is becoming harder to ignore: has the meme king already peaked, and is it time for something new?

Layer Brett: The robot meme coin with real utility

Enter Layer Brett, a project that isn’t just riding meme energy but building a purpose driven Ethereum Layer 2 ecosystem. With a quirky robot mascot already catching eyes online, Brett positions itself as the fresh face of meme culture, one that blends fun with tangible blockchain improvements.

Unlike Dogecoin, Brett was designed to avoid congestion and inefficiencies. By leveraging Ethereum Layer 2, it delivers near instant transactions and ultra low gas fees, about $0.0001 per trade. These practical features make it attractive to a new wave of investors seeking both scalability and entertainment in one package.

The presale has already raised more than $3.7 million, with a token price of just $0.0058. Early participants can stake tokens and potentially earn sky high rewards, with coverage citing mouth-watering APYs. These incentives, alongside community focused tokenomics, show Layer Brett is serious about rewarding early backers.

Of course, the project is careful to remind everyone: “$LBRETT is not an investment vehicle.” Still, the excitement surrounding this robot meme coin suggests that traders believe it could be the next big breakout. With no KYC requirements and full control in the hands of its community, Brett feels refreshingly bold.

Conclusion

The meme coin market is changing, and Layer Brett looks ready to set the tone. While Dogecoin remains a legend, its best days of exponential growth may be behind it. Brett’s blend of Ethereum Layer 2 performance, staking rewards, and playful branding creates a unique mix of utility and hype.

At $0.0058, the presale offers one of the lowest entry points among serious blockchain projects. With growing community momentum, this low cap crypto gem could be the fresh alternative investors have been waiting for.

Wish You Secured 100x Gains With PEPE? Secure Your LBRETT Tokens Today! Tokens are currently just $0.0058!

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett
X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
