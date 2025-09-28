The latest Shiba Inu Price Prediction shows modest growth potential, while Remittix (RTX) is emerging with a fresh use case […] The post New Crypto Records Could Be Broken As Remittix Set To Eclipse Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Early Gains appeared first on Coindoo.The latest Shiba Inu Price Prediction shows modest growth potential, while Remittix (RTX) is emerging with a fresh use case […] The post New Crypto Records Could Be Broken As Remittix Set To Eclipse Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Early Gains appeared first on Coindoo.

New Crypto Records Could Be Broken As Remittix Set To Eclipse Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Early Gains

2025/09/28 02:50
The latest Shiba Inu Price Prediction shows modest growth potential, while Remittix (RTX) is emerging with a fresh use case and presale funding above $26.7M.

Some analysts argue RTX could outpace meme coin rallies thanks to its PayFi model and strong adoption story.

Dogecoin: Still Relevant, But Losing First-Choice Status

Dogecoin continues trading with high liquidity and brand recognition at around $0.26. Support is near $0.23, with resistance at $0.30. Analysts note that without new adoption catalysts, DOGE’s upside may be capped in the $0.35–$0.40 range.

What once made Dogecoin the entry point for many new investors, meme appeal and simplicity, has faded. Traders seek projects with more precise roadmaps, structured tokenomics, or practical use cases. While DOGE will likely remain a staple in crypto due to its community, it’s no longer the first stop for new capital entering the market.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Modest Gains Ahead

Shiba Inu is currently trading close to $0.00001184. Unless new catalysts appear, analysts predict little upside, with the majority of their predictions for the upcoming cycle falling between $0.000022 and $0.000030.

Shibarium adoption has been steady but hasn’t sparked the explosive growth traders expected. While SHIB retains its loyal base, it faces stiff competition from newer tokens offering staking rewards, cross-chain integration, or PayFi solutions. For many investors, SHIB’s story is now one of steady community support rather than parabolic rallies.

Remittix: Breaking Funding Records

While Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Price Prediction updates show modest upside, Remittix (RTX) is capturing attention with one of the fastest-growing presales of 2025. Built on Ethereum, RTX aims to connect crypto wallets to traditional banking through its PayFi app, enabling instant global transfers with real-time FX conversion.

The presale has already raised over $26.7M, selling over 672M tokens. Its 15% USDT referral program is rewarding promoters daily, fueling strong community growth. Analysts now tip RTX as one of the best crypto presale 2025 opportunities with potential 20x–30x upside.

Why Remittix (RTX) is trending:

  • Presale surpasses $26.7M, confirming high demand
  • 15% USDT referral program, paying users daily in stablecoin
  • Targeting the $19T remittance sector with PayFi utility
  • Trending searches for next 100x crypto and best new altcoin
  • Wallet beta testing live, open to community testers
  • Verified by CertiK, blockchain’s leading security firm
  • Ranked 1 Pre-Launch Token on CertiK Skynet
  • Ethereum-based, offering scalability and trust

Shiba Inu Price Prediction Holds Modest Gains, Dogecoin Slows, While Remittix Surges Past $26.7M

The Shiba Inu Price Prediction and outlook for Dogecoin suggest modest gains, but the explosive early days may be behind them. Remittix, with $26.7M raised, wallet beta testing live, and top-tier security validation, is showing why new investors see it as the project most likely to set fresh records this cycle.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

