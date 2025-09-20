The post New Cryptocurrency Law with Significant Impact in the US Shows Progress appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Treasury Department has initiated the regulatory process by taking the first official steps under the recently enacted stablecoin regulation GENIUS Act (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins Act). The Department, part of President Donald Trump’s administration, today opened an early phase of the proposed rule change process called “advance notice.” This phase is intended to gather input from the public and industry representatives to form the basis for any future formal regulatory proposal. As part of a one-month feedback period, the public and cryptocurrency companies will have until October 20th to submit their opinions. The Treasury’s document addresses dozens of critical questions. Among these are: “Is there a need for additional clarity regarding the extent to which reserve assets should be held?” and “Are foreign payment stablecoin regulations or regimes currently under development comparable to the system established by the GENIUS Act?” The GENIUS Act, signed into law last month, is considered a historic milestone for the crypto industry in the US. While this legislation is the first comprehensive regulation the industry has long awaited, attention is now turning to the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, which would provide a broader framework. The bill, which has received bipartisan support in the Senate, is also being harmonized with the House of Representatives, which previously passed a similar version. Republicans and federal financial regulators are aiming to quickly implement friendly regulations that would make the United States the global crypto hub, under President Trump’s orders. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/new-cryptocurrency-law-with-significant-impact-in-the-us-shows-progress/The post New Cryptocurrency Law with Significant Impact in the US Shows Progress appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Treasury Department has initiated the regulatory process by taking the first official steps under the recently enacted stablecoin regulation GENIUS Act (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins Act). The Department, part of President Donald Trump’s administration, today opened an early phase of the proposed rule change process called “advance notice.” This phase is intended to gather input from the public and industry representatives to form the basis for any future formal regulatory proposal. As part of a one-month feedback period, the public and cryptocurrency companies will have until October 20th to submit their opinions. The Treasury’s document addresses dozens of critical questions. Among these are: “Is there a need for additional clarity regarding the extent to which reserve assets should be held?” and “Are foreign payment stablecoin regulations or regimes currently under development comparable to the system established by the GENIUS Act?” The GENIUS Act, signed into law last month, is considered a historic milestone for the crypto industry in the US. While this legislation is the first comprehensive regulation the industry has long awaited, attention is now turning to the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, which would provide a broader framework. The bill, which has received bipartisan support in the Senate, is also being harmonized with the House of Representatives, which previously passed a similar version. Republicans and federal financial regulators are aiming to quickly implement friendly regulations that would make the United States the global crypto hub, under President Trump’s orders. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/new-cryptocurrency-law-with-significant-impact-in-the-us-shows-progress/

New Cryptocurrency Law with Significant Impact in the US Shows Progress

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 11:29
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.454-1.30%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00182932-6.99%
FORM
FORM$1.6888-9.64%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017463--%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.012352-3.95%

The US Treasury Department has initiated the regulatory process by taking the first official steps under the recently enacted stablecoin regulation GENIUS Act (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins Act).

The Department, part of President Donald Trump’s administration, today opened an early phase of the proposed rule change process called “advance notice.” This phase is intended to gather input from the public and industry representatives to form the basis for any future formal regulatory proposal.

As part of a one-month feedback period, the public and cryptocurrency companies will have until October 20th to submit their opinions. The Treasury’s document addresses dozens of critical questions. Among these are: “Is there a need for additional clarity regarding the extent to which reserve assets should be held?” and “Are foreign payment stablecoin regulations or regimes currently under development comparable to the system established by the GENIUS Act?”

The GENIUS Act, signed into law last month, is considered a historic milestone for the crypto industry in the US. While this legislation is the first comprehensive regulation the industry has long awaited, attention is now turning to the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, which would provide a broader framework. The bill, which has received bipartisan support in the Senate, is also being harmonized with the House of Representatives, which previously passed a similar version.

Republicans and federal financial regulators are aiming to quickly implement friendly regulations that would make the United States the global crypto hub, under President Trump’s orders.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/new-cryptocurrency-law-with-significant-impact-in-the-us-shows-progress/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox virtual world and gaming platform is pushing forward with its next big metaverse chapter, announcing the launch of Alpha Season 6 on September 24.  The nine-week campaign will spotlight a new partnership with Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, marking one of the platform’s most notable cultural tie-ins. Reportedly, experiences inspired by Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia and Mad Apple shows will headline the season. Players will also gain access to Cirque-themed Mannequin avatar collectibles, which can evolve into costumes based on real performers and unlock seasonal bonuses. In total, Season 6 will feature 25 experiences tied to well-knownContinue reading on DailyCoin.
RealLink
REAL$0.06331-2.16%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000705-1.53%
MAD
MAD$0.00000267-3.95%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:45
Partager
U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/us-bitcoin-reserve-discussion/
Union
U$0.014087-3.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455-0.05%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:09
Partager
SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/gensler-crypto-enforcement-defends-regulations/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455-0.05%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/20 10:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week

Trump's confidante Steve Bannon says Scott Bessent should run both the Fed and Treasury