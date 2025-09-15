New DMI Platform Facilitates Seamless Transactions

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has successfully launched its Digital Markets Infrastructure (DMI) platform, achieving its first transaction aimed at private funds. Developed in tandem with Microsoft, this platform seeks to streamline the complexities of asset issuance, tokenization, distribution, and post-trade services through Blockchain technology.
