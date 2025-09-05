New economic data rejects Trump’s 350bps rate cut dream as Bitcoin falls while stocks climb

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 00:22
NEAR
NEAR$2.37-4.16%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.247-2.05%
Movement
MOVE$0.1144-4.74%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.172-2.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017401-1.76%

US services inflation stayed elevated in August, complicating expectations for the Federal Reserve as markets look for a September policy adjustment.

The likelihood of a small 25bps cut is now increasing, which is likely to anger President Donald Trump, who has advocated for a mammoth 350bps cut.

The ISM Services Prices Index registered 69.2, only slightly below the prior month’s reading, while new orders strengthened to 56.0 from 50.3. Employment contracted for a second month at 46.5, pointing to softer hiring conditions.

Broader economic data offered a mixed view. Nonfarm productivity in the second quarter was revised up to 3.3%, while unit labor costs dropped to 1% from 6.9% in the previous quarter.

Weekly jobless claims ticked higher to 237,000, with continuing claims steady near 1.94 million. The trade deficit widened to $78.3 billion in July as imports climbed to $358.8 billion against exports of $280.5 billion.

US economic data (Source: Trading Economics)

Earlier this week, the Fed’s Beige Book described a stable economy with modest price growth and business uncertainty tied to tariffs and policy outlooks, reinforcing expectations of a measured quarter-point cut in September.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly stated she does not support a 50 basis point move, backing gradual easing instead. Market odds have priced a near-certain reduction in the policy rate.

Bitcoin traded lower today, moving from $110,000 to $109,300, while the S&P 500 ETF gained 0.3% from 644 to 646. The divergence reflected caution in digital assets and steady demand for equities as rate expectations centered on a modest cut.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/insights/new-economic-data-rejects-trumps-350bps-rate-cut-dream-as-bitcoin-falls-while-stocks-climb/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.00157-2.42%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072-25.00%
AaveToken
AAVE$309.19-5.01%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager
Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CryptoSlate, Fidelity Digital Assets research shows that the growth rate of the "ancient supply" of Bitcoin that has not been moved for
Moonveil
MORE$0.09817-1.51%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0949-44.20%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001806-3.93%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:06
Partager
BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/blockspaceforce-mainnet-capital-hedge-fund/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017416-1.68%
FUND
FUND$0.021+7.14%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 00:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history

LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock