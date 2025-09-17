New ETF Proposals Send BONK, SUI, and Litecoin Higher

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 18:21
  17 September 2025
Crypto markets woke up to a wave of excitement after Tuttle Capital lodged fresh applications for three new exchange-traded funds tied to Bonk, Sui, and Litecoin.

The announcement sparked immediate trading activity, with all three tokens climbing more than 3% in the past day.

The proposed products, dubbed Income Blast ETFs, were filed under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and aim to deliver regular income streams alongside limited exposure to each asset’s daily performance.

Unlike traditional spot ETFs, these funds will rely on a strategy centered around FLEX Options—customizable derivatives that provide more control over strike prices and expirations while reducing counterparty risk compared to over-the-counter markets.

ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart of Bloomberg weighed in on the novelty of this approach. Seyffart suggested such vehicles may require strong disclaimers due to their experimental nature but acknowledged that the rapid pace of crypto-linked ETF filings is showing no sign of slowing down.

This is not Tuttle Capital’s first foray into crypto-linked funds. Earlier in the year, the firm filed for leveraged products tied to Bonk and Litecoin following pro-crypto remarks from President Donald Trump.

Its latest batch of filings, however, comes as regulators continue to postpone decisions on more conventional spot ETFs for assets like Sui and Litecoin. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been working quietly with exchanges on a broader framework for listing standards, delaying approvals in the meantime.

For traders, the filings proved to be a catalyst. BONK surged about 4% to $0.0000242, while SUI and LTC also posted gains, helped along by wider optimism tied to expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts. Both spot and derivatives markets saw higher volumes, underscoring how quickly sentiment can shift when fresh financial products linked to digital assets hit the headlines.

