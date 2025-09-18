New in Syteca Release 7.21: Agentless Access, Sensitive Data Masking, And Smooth Session Playback

Par : Hackernoon
2025/09/18 05:17
Edge
EDGE$0.38631-2.69%
Major
MAJOR$0.16284+0.70%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00584-1.68%

Waltham, United States, September 17th, 2025/CyberNewsWire/--Syteca, a global cybersecurity provider, introduced the latest release of its platform, continuing the mission to help organizations reduce insider risks and ensure sensitive data protection.

Syteca 7.21 is a major update designed to enhance user privacy, simplify access management, provide seamless oversight, and improve the user experience.

With release 7.21, Syteca delivers a set of new capabilities, from masking sensitive information in real time to simplifying remote access. These new features help address the most pressing challenges faced by security teams worldwide.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/nMZzoOkz6OI

Sensitive Data Masking

Syteca has become the first cybersecurity vendor to deliver real-time sensitive data masking. With this feature, the platform automatically detects and obscures confidential information (e.g., passwords, credit card numbers, or personal IDs) during live sessions and in recordings.

By blurring this data, Syteca helps prevent exposure of private information and supports compliance with data privacy regulations like the GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS.

Web Connection Manager

Users can now launch remote sessions (RDP for Windows or SSH for Linux/Unix) directly in web browsers (Chrome, Safari, and Edge). This means that IT teams don't bother with installing agents, pushing updates, or troubleshooting installation issues. They just provide fast and secure access for both employees and vendors.

Full-Motion Capture of On-Screen Activity

The Syteca platform can now record continuous videos of user sessions, capturing every click and cursor movement.

Full-motion session recordings give security teams complete visibility into user activity, which can provide more detailed audit trails and speed up incident investigations. Every session is encrypted for security. 

Intuitive UI

Beyond new capabilities, Syteca 7.21 introduces a redesigned user interface. The updated UI has a cleaner design while keeping familiar navigation in place. The lighter interface and reduced on-screen clutter help users find key information faster, thus streamlining daily security tasks.

Users interested in trying Syteca's brand new capabilities can access the demo portal at syteca.com

About Syteca

Syteca is a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that helps organizations worldwide protect their inside perimeter. The Syteca platform combines advanced user activity monitoring (UAM) and robust privileged access management (PAM) solutions that empower organizations to govern access, mitigate insider threats, prevent data breaches, and streamline IT compliance. Syteca serves over 1,500 customers across different industries. 

Contact

Chief Marketing Officer

Helen Gamasenko

Syteca

[email protected]

:::tip This story was published as a press release by Cybernewswire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision.

:::

\

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

How AI is Reshaping Enterprise Analytics

How AI is Reshaping Enterprise Analytics

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the way organizations manage and analyze information. Thirumal Raju Pambala highlights that AI integrated into analytics platforms marks a pivotal shift.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1423+4.32%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/18 05:43
Partager
US SEC approves options tied to Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index

US SEC approves options tied to Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index

PANews reported on September 18th that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that, in addition to approving universal listing standards for commodity-based trust units , the SEC has also approved the listing and trading of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, which holds spot digital assets based on the CoinDesk 5 index. The SEC also approved the listing and trading of PM-settled options on the Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index and the Mini-Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index, with expiration dates including third Fridays, non-standard expiration dates, and quarterly index expiration dates.
Union
U$0.014145-15.04%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005091-2.45%
Capverse
CAP$0.15692+1.75%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 07:18
Partager
Modernizing Legacy E-Commerce Platforms: From Oracle ATG To Cloud-Native Architectures

Modernizing Legacy E-Commerce Platforms: From Oracle ATG To Cloud-Native Architectures

Oracle ATG Commerce was the platform of record for large enterprises for many years. But the e-commerce game has changed, and now, speed, agility, and scalability are the name of the game.
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.7205+3.74%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13185+2.73%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00581-2.18%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/18 04:42
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

How AI is Reshaping Enterprise Analytics

US SEC approves options tied to Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index

Modernizing Legacy E-Commerce Platforms: From Oracle ATG To Cloud-Native Architectures

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

Vitalik: Staking means defending the blockchain, and there will inevitably be resistance when exiting