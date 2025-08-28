New Institutional Blood for DeFi! AAVE Launches New Platform Supporting Ripple (XRP) and Many Altcoins!

As innovations continue in the cryptocurrency sector, the latest news comes from Aave Labs. The company behind Aave, the largest lending and borrowing platform in the decentralized finance sector, has officially launched its new enterprise platform, Horizon.

According to Coindesk, thanks to Horizon, Aave Labs’ platform designed for enterprise companies, institutions will be able to obtain loans with stablecoins by using real-world assets (such as tokenized U.S. bonds), also known as RWA, as collateral.

Initially, institutions will be able to borrow Circle’s USDC, Ripple’s RLUSD, and Aave’s GHO against a range of tokenized assets.

The aim of the platform is to provide qualified institutional investors with short-term financing opportunities through RWA assets and enable them to implement return strategies.

“Horizon provides the infrastructure and deep stablecoin liquidity institutions need to operate on-chain, unlocking 24/7 access, transparency, and more efficient markets,” Aave Labs founder Stain Kulechov said in a statement.

Organizations investing in and supporting Horizon include major companies like Chainlink (LINK), Ethena (ENA), OpenEden, Ripple, Circle, Securitize, VanEck, and WisdomTree. These companies will support and oversee Horizon’s technical infrastructure, liquidity, tokenized assets, and regulatory compliance.



