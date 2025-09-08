New Launchpad DegenSafe Emerges From SHIB Ecosystem, Backed by $LC Utility

2025/09/08 21:44
SHIBAINU
1 1757113791LqKDYe7lR7

London, UK, September 8th, 2025, Chainwire

In response to persistent issues within the meme coin ecosystem — including automated trading exploits and deceptive token launches — DegenSafe has announced the completion of its front-end development, marking a step toward public accessibility. The platform aims to provide infrastructure designed to enhance transparency and mitigate risk for participants engaging with meme tokens.

Backed by $LC and founded by a core contributor to the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem, DegenSafe is positioned as a specialized launchpad for meme coin traders. The initiative seeks to implement mechanisms that support fairer token launches and reduce the impact of common threats such as sniper bots and rug pulls.

Following a period of private development, DegenSafe is initiating public walkthroughs of its platform, outlining features intended to improve security and fairness without altering the characteristic dynamics of meme coin trading.

A Launchpad Born from the SHIB Ecosystem

DegenSafe is built by SHIB veterans — early builders who helped scale Shiba Inu into one of the world’s most recognisable decentralised communities. That same grassroots approach is now being channelled into solving one of crypto’s most persistent problems: unsafe, unreliable token launches.

The DegenSafe Platform: Built for Safety, Designed for Degens

DegenSafe offers a robust set of tools to protect users while supporting legitimate builders. Core features include:

  • TrustHub Scoring Engine: Real-time project scoring based on social, behavioural, and blockchain data — unlockable via $LC staking.
  • Fair Launch Framework: Deploys tokens with zero code, protected by built-in anti-sniper and anti-bot mechanics.
  • Token Creation UI: Simple, no-code token creation with optional KYC, verified socials, and layered project metadata.
  • Boosted Launches: Paid promotional packages for builders seeking early visibility — with revenue redirected into $LC ecosystem rewards and buybacks.
  • Token Discovery Tools: Watchlists, filters, and dashboards for sorting projects by volume, trust score, or custom metrics.
  • Community Layers: Token-specific threads, a public revenue dashboard, staking pages, and an upcoming voice + text chat system.

$LC: The Utility Layer Powering It All

More than just a ticker, $LC is the engine behind the DegenSafe platform. Every major function will require $LC in some capacity — whether to launch a token, access trust scores, boost visibility, or unlock staking rewards.

While $LC remains early in its lifecycle, it has begun gaining traction across the Solana and SHIB communities, rumoured to be under review by multiple exchange partners and infrastructure teams.

Key utilities include:

  • Launchpad access payments
  • TrustHub score visibility (gated via staking)
  • Promo package fees
  • Revenue-sharing and rewards tied to staking

Platform Updates Rolling Out

Following a stealth build phase, DegenSafe is now entering the next chapter of its roadmap. The front-end design is complete, and screenshots of each core page are being released on official channels. These are the first public glimpses of what the platform will offer.

Upcoming milestones include:

  • A cinematic teaser trailer
  • Public feature walkthroughs and live AMAs
  • Solana smart contract integration
  • Demo-ready front-end connected to real functionality
  • MVP goes live

According to the team, development remains ahead of schedule. Back-end integration is currently underway, with front-end demo access expected to go live in the coming weeks.

A Crypto-Native Mission for the Meme Coin Space

DegenSafe isn’t trying to sanitise meme coin culture — it’s building infrastructure that helps serious traders and builders survive within it. By combining the ethos of the SHIB movement with smarter tooling and transparency layers, the team aims to give the next generation of degens something stronger than vibes.

Official Links:

 • Website: https://degensafe.fun

 • Twitter/X: https://x.com/degensafefun

 • Telegram: https://t.me/LCSHIBCTOPORTAL 

About Degensafe powered by $LC

DegenSafe.fun is the first anti-scam launchpad, built to protect and empower the degen community through transparency, innovation, and security. The platform is powered by $LC, a project that started as a meme coin and has since evolved into a token of real utility. Backed by a Shiba Inu (SHIB) core contributor, $LC underpins DegenSafe.fun’s mission to provide a trusted environment for project launches, ensuring safety for investors and credibility for builders. By combining strong community roots with cutting-edge blockchain safeguards, DegenSafe.fun is redefining what it means to launch in Web3.

Contact

LC
Degensafe
[email protected]

