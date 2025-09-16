New MLB Apparel Launches With Fear Of God Collection

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 06:50
FOGNET Token
FOG$0.01749-11.03%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009523+2.57%
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003788-2.44%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0854-9.97%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017446-3.35%
Fear NFTs
FEAR$0.00983-8.04%

A new MLB collection launches in a partnership with Fear of God Essentials.

Courtesy of Fear of God

Major League Baseball gear is getting a little more fashion sense, after the league has expanded its apparel partnership with Fear of God, a very popular streetwear brand.

Back in 2020, MLB and FOG teamed up on an exclusive clothing collection that paid homage to the legacy of the Negro Leagues. The partnership has grown into a new collection that features current MLB teams, including iconic franchises such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs, with the apparel reimagined with Fear of God Essentials’ signature silhouettes.

The collection launched on FOG and Fanatics on September 10 and will expand to select retailers and stadium stores in the weeks to follow. Here’s a look:

Jerry Lorenzo — the founder of Fear of God and the son of former Major League player and manager Jerry Manuel — said the new collection comes not just with fashion sense, but also with a baseball sense.

“Baseball has always been the one constant in America. It reflects the times, where the country is, what the culture values and how people come together,” Lorenzo said. “It’s a mirror and a marker of American life, embodying both tradition and evolution.”

The apparel partnership falls under the Fear of God – Essentials brand, described as the more competitively priced sister label to the original, signature Fear of God line.

The campaign for the new MLB collaboration rolled out this week with a cinematic video on social platforms, featuring the new apparel worn by models in a “Picture Day” aesthetic.

“Picture Day was always a big moment at the ballpark or the rec center,” Lorenzo said. “In many communities, the parents had just as much fun as the kids. It was about family, community and pride.”

Los Angeles-based filmmaker and baseball fan Calmatic directed the piece, saying, “Picture Day was always an important moment.”

Calmatic, who has worked with artists, Kendrick Lamar to Pharrell Williams and directed movies, “House Party” (2023) and “White Men Can’t Jump” (2023), said, “People came with a very high-end representation of who they were: It was an opportunity to bring out your best self, and then document it. Those pictures live forever, so people took them seriously.”

Meanwhile, hypebeast.com, a website reporting on men’s contemporary fashion and streetwear, called the MLB-FOG partnership “a monumental collaboration.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/anthonystitt/2025/09/15/new-mlb-apparel-launches-with-fear-of-god-collection/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
Massa
MAS$0.01224-1.44%
MAY
MAY$0.0431-6.46%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857+3.12%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 13:00
Partager
MoonPay acquires crypto payments startup Meso Network, adding former PayPal and Venmo executives

MoonPay acquires crypto payments startup Meso Network, adding former PayPal and Venmo executives

PANews reported on September 16th that MoonPay Inc. has acquired cryptocurrency payments startup Meso Network, moving toward building a global payments network supporting both crypto and fiat currencies, placing it in direct competition with Circle Internet Group Inc. and Visa Inc. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. CEO Ivan Soto-Wright stated that the acquisition will improve support for the U.S. banking system and optimize the developer platform to facilitate product integration. Meso co-founders Ali Aghareza and Ben Mills, who previously worked at PayPal's Braintree division and Venmo, will serve as MoonPay's chief technology officer and senior vice president of product, respectively. People familiar with the matter revealed that MoonPay is in talks with investors for a new round of funding, with the company's valuation expected to increase from $3.4 billion in 2021. A spokesperson declined to comment. The Meso Network acquisition is reportedly MoonPay's fourth acquisition this year, following its acquisitions of Iron, Helio, and the unannounced Decent.xyz deal.
Union
U$0.021857+39.39%
Vice
VICE$0.01938-12.02%
Startup
STARTUP$0.008968-16.27%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 08:43
Partager
Is the "Bodyguard Coin" a scam? Ryan Fournier, a well-known Trump fan, is involved in the MEME token fraud storm

Is the "Bodyguard Coin" a scam? Ryan Fournier, a well-known Trump fan, is involved in the MEME token fraud storm

From the rapid collapse of the &quot;TIKTOK&quot; memecoin that just happened, to the suspected hype of the &quot;Restore The Republic&quot; (RTR) token in the name of Trump, Fournier has appeared at the center of the storm again and again.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.512-2.90%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.34-0.94%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002035-8.58%
Partager
PANews2025/01/20 23:08
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

MoonPay acquires crypto payments startup Meso Network, adding former PayPal and Venmo executives

Is the "Bodyguard Coin" a scam? Ryan Fournier, a well-known Trump fan, is involved in the MEME token fraud storm

BullZilla Presale, Mog Coin Momentum, and Snek on Cardano

Top New Meme Coins to Invest In: Mog Coin and Snek Build Momentum as BullZilla Roars Past $420k With Whale Inflows